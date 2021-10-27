Tucker Carlson: Is there a public health reason Joe Biden often leaves the White House?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In case you're still not convinced in case you need yet more evidence that Joe Biden is not really running the country, there's this. It turns out that Biden only occasionally shows up for work. According to a new analysis by his friends at the Cable News Network, Joe Biden has spent 107 of his first 275 days away from the White House, mostly at one of his vacation homes. For perspective, that is far more time than Donald Trump, Barack Obama or George W. Bush allowed themselves by this point in office. So Joe Biden, in fact, is not in Washington very much. And you've got to ask yourself, why is that?

Before you reach the obvious conclusion – he prefers the pudding at Camp David., they have tapioca there – consider another explanation. It's possible there is a legitimate public health justification for keeping Joe Biden away from major American population centers. It's possible Joe Biden's aides understand that Biden is too dangerous to be in Washington. He could infect millions. Consider the tape we played a few days ago of Biden sauntering maskless through a crowded restaurant in Washington.

There he was on film, his gaping maw completely uncovered spewing hot corona breath, panting like an obscene phone caller on innocent passers-by. Diners were trapped in Biden's path. They had no choice but to inhale clouds of Joe Biden's personal aerosol mist. Would you like some Biden saliva with your entree tonight? No, thanks. We are getting a heaping dollop anyway, sorry.

It was repulsive and in the global pandemic, like this one, it was also recklessly dangerous. Typhoid Mary was never this brazen. But it gets worse ladies and gentlemen, and it gets even more stomach-churning. Watch, if you dare the video shot yesterday at an event that Biden did for the King of New Jersey, finance goon Phil Murphy. Ask yourself as you watch it, why hasn't the CDC taken this man into custody?

Joe Biden, Monday: Thank you, thank you, thank you. (coughs into his hands. Walks off the stage and shakes hands)

This was a crime caught on film? First, Joe Biden coughs into his hand, filling his palm with a deadly pathogen, a bioweapon designed by the Chinese military to infect and kill civilians. And then, showing no remorse whatsoever or even hesitation, Biden walks up to unsuspecting human beings and intentionally transmits this foul stew of microorganisms that's been brewing and fermenting in his respiratory tract. He does this all with his bare hands like an ice-cold assassin. Clearly, Biden has done this before. It's not the first time. It was not an accident.

Joe Biden knows what he's doing. He's seen the data. He understands perfectly well that people who have been fully vaccinated as he has can spread COVID as prolifically, as people who have not been vaccinated, possibly even more prolifically. Biden knows that. Presumably, that's why he's been lecturing the rest of us for months about the importance of hygiene. Here's just one example.

Biden, October 2020: Just imagine where we’d be today had the president embraced wearing masks instead of mocking it. Imagine what it would be today with a president to practice social distancing instead of holding super spreader events

Oh, a president who practices social distancing like not breathing in other people's soup or smearing COVID on them with your hands, yea that. But Joe Biden proceeds to do it anyway, and he's been doing this since the very beginning of the pandemic. Here, for example, is Biden on the campaign trail last year? Suddenly, he needs to cough because clearly, he is not a healthy man. Thankfully, he's wearing a mask at the time. That's the whole point of wearing a mask so you don't spew your germs on other people.

But what does Joe Biden do as he feels the knot of phlegm rising in his throat? He rips down his mask and proceeds to cough into his own hand, once again, coating his palm with infectious filth. All the better for the many unsuspecting hands he's about to shake. How is this not assault?

Biden, October 202: We’re going to invest in working people. We're going to grow the middle class to make sure everyone is included on the deal. (pulls down his mask to cough in his hand, then pulls it back up) The kinds of investment that will stimulate the economy.

No one from the CDC arrested Joe Biden that day, no one ever will. The people who make the rules don't have to follow them. If there's a single thing we've learned from the imposition of corona law in this country, it's that the people who enforce these regulations don't really believe that they work or that they matter. It's not about public health, it's about obedience.

How else do you explain a mask with a hole in the middle for your mouth? You can buy it now online. It's designed so that tuba and French horn players can meet the stringent COVID regulations that it imposed on orchestras by people like Joe Biden, all strictly for your health, of course. As long as we can't see their chins. The rest of us are safe. That's the idea. It's lunacy, and there's a lot of that going around right now.

Just a few hours ago, an FDA panel issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. This one aimed at children ages 5 to 11. Mandates for children of those ages will soon follow. No question. So what does the science say about this? Well, it turns out that children of those ages are more likely to die of the annual flu than they are from COVID. Of the 73 million children in this country, fewer than 700 have died of COVID. CDC data show that among the relevant age set children 5 to 11. There have been nearly two million COVID cases, but only 138 deaths total.

From March through October of last year, at the height of the pandemic, a child had a one in a million chance of dying from COVID. Right now, by contrast, kids are 10 times more likely to die of suicide. That's the actual pandemic raging among young people. Meanwhile, there are reasons to think that mandating vaccines for kids could be dangerous to them. Pfizer still has not conducted meaningful clinical trials on young people.

According to Pfizer, "Long term safety of COVID-19 vaccine in participants 5 to 12 years of age will be studied in 5 post-authorization safety studies." In other words, approve our drug, make it mandatory for small children, and then we will tell you whether or not it's safe.

According to the Substack Technofog, which is run by a brilliant attorney called Travis Miller, Pfizer previously announced that vaccine side effects for small children are, "generally comparable to those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age." So what does that mean, exactly? Well, it means the potential for many new cases of myocarditis among small kids in order to protect an age group that is not at risk in the first place from COVID.

Once again, this is lunacy on the merits, according to the science, and people around the country are starting to figure that out. Just yesterday in New York City there were demonstrations.

Video of crowds marching, chanting "USA," chanting "Let’s Go Brandon", chanting "Freedom, etc.

So the one rule of the American media we can tell you since we work in it is the media always cover political demonstrations. They're easy to explain. The pictures are compelling. It's simple. All of them get coverage, but not these demonstrations. They were ignored pretty much completely by legacy media. Instead, CNN continued to spend his time hunting down and attacking anyone who decided not to take Joe Biden's shot.

Just the other day, CNN’s propaganda, slandered our friend, Lisa Boothe, for turning down the shot. Now, Booth is in her 30s. She's healthy and more to the point she's an American citizen. She grew up with the now outdated belief that she was allowed to choose her own medical care. But more than anything, and this is really the point tonight, Lisa Boothe is a responsible person. She cares about others. She would never under any circumstances even consider, for example, coughing spittle into her own hands and rubbing it on other people without telling them. There's not a chance Lisa Boothe would do that because Lisa Boothe is better than that. She's not Joe Biden. She's not an imminent threat to public health. Most of us aren't.

Byron Donalds of Florida is not. He's a member of Congress. He's been subjected to the same attacks. In July, CNN's Chris Cuomo of all people called Congressman Donalds stupid because he refused to take the mandated shot.

Donalds: I will never tell you not to get vaccinated. What I'm saying is I made a decision not to get vaccinated. And it doesn't matter if it's you, or Joe Biden, or anybody else, that's going to stress, or want me to get it, I'm not doing it. Cuomo: Hold on, hold on, Byron? That doesn't make you just a free person, all right? Freedom isn't just defined as the "Bold and ability to be strong and wrong." It's about doing the right thing // Because if your answer is just then "Well, I don't care what they say. This is me. I'm an American," that is being dumb, as a proxy for being bold // Donalds: If other people want to be protected, they have access to vaccines. Go get the vaccine. I would never tell anybody not to get vaccinated.

When Chris Cuomo calls you dumb, how does it feel exactly?

This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the October 26, 2021 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."