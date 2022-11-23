TUCKER CARLSON: This is the most transparent sort of political propaganda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you've been watching the news recently, the one thing you know for certain about the accused gunman in the massacre in Colorado over the weekend is that he was a crazed right-wing, anti-trans extremist. This is a man who was radicalized by this show and by the Twitter account Libs of TikTok to hate transgendered people and that's why this man walked into a bar, a gay bar, with a gun, and started murdering people.

He did that because he was taught by right-wing media outlets to despise and fear the non-binary community and that's why this show and Libs of TikTok must be hauled into court and bankrupted for what we've done so that we can never provoke this kind of horrifying violence ever again. That's the real lesson of this mass shooting.

That is what they've been telling you again and again and again on various news channels for the past three days and we're not overstating that, by the way. Here's a selection of it.

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC It's a campaign being driven by members of Congress and conservative influencers on social media, as well as the right's most favorite TV network, Fox News.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC: Those incidents at drag events I mentioned a few moments ago, they happened within the context of conservative media personalities fearmongering against queer folks.

STATE SEN. MALLORY MCMORROW: Respected messengers from TV networks, saying that these people are wrong and they're trying to damage your children.

SARAH KATE ELLIS, GLAAD CEO AND PRESIDENT: We have a long history of the LGBTQ community being victimized, demonized by especially right-wing media and Republicans.

WALLACE: You have anti-LGBTQ rhetoric spewed on the most watch hours on Fox News at a regular clip against the U.S. military, against gay men and women, against gay teachers, against their right to exist.

So, Fox News, in its most watched hours, is attacking even the U.S. Military and of course gay men and women and teachers too. They’re advocating "against their right to exist." In other words, they've been calling for genocide. That would be us. Now that's a stout claim, but no one has made it more often than NBC News, in particular, its two self-described disinformation reporters, Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny.

These two are outraged that anyone would dare criticize the genital mutilation of children or drag shows for fifth graders or creepy weirdo teachers explaining the mechanics of oral sex to nine-year-olds. Pointing out that any of that is happening is hate and it gets people killed. Here's a highly emotional Ben Collins of NBC News making that very point yesterday morning.

BEN COLLINS, MSNBC: Am I doing something wrong here? Here are some headlines that I wrote over the last six months. "Fueled by internet's far right machine, anti-LGBTQ threats shut down trans rights and drag events." Remember, there was a drag event happening in Colorado.

MIKE BARNICLE, MSNBC: What do we do about public officials at local level, state level, federal level, who try to inject the fear of the very word "transgender" into school issues?

COLLINS: They get more clicks for it, and they end up on "Tucker Carlson." They end up on the highest rated show on cable news and last night, by the way, Tucker attacked my colleague, Brandy Zadrozny, who's covering almost all of these stories. Not me. He attacked Brandy, of course, but he attacked Brandy and he went right back into this idea that some "they" is trying to groom your kids, trying to sexualize your children, right? Who's the "they," first of all? And second of all, all of her reporting was right. All of it was right.

Oh, it's all about me, of course, says Ben Collins. But more to the point, how dare anyone criticize the august disinformation reporter and former college librarian Brandy Zadrozny, because as Ben Collins pointed out, her reporting was right.

Well, since you brought it up, Ben Collins, was her reporting, right? Well, not entirely. Do you remember when Brandy Zadrozny told you several hundred times that the accused shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, was inspired by hatred for the non-binary community that he learned on this show? Do you remember that? Well, actually, it turns out we discovered last night, that Anderson Lee Aldrich is – drum roll, please – part of the non-binary community.

He doesn't hate them. He is one. In a court filing, Aldrich's lawyers wrote this: " Anderson Aldrich is non-binary. They use they/them pronouns and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich"

Mx. Aldrich – that's the shooter, the nonbinary shooter. Let that sink in. First, get your chuckling under control and ponder what this means. What it means is that virtually everything that NBC News has told you about this shooting in Colorado is not only wrong, it is the opposite of the truth.

It is all a grotesque and filthy lie. It wasn't news reporting. It turns out to have been the most transparent sort of political propaganda. And for once they have been busted flat out in public trying to sell political propaganda to an unsuspecting public under the guise of news. It's not the first time they've done it. They won't stop doing it, but they did it a lot in this case.

Here's another clip, another instance of Ben Collins trying to once again pass off political slogans as news.

COLLINS: There are five dead people in a strip mall because it was the only place they felt safe as gay or trans people in this town in Colorado Springs.

He's emotional telling you that. There are five dead people in a strip mall because that was the only place they felt safe as gay or trans people in this town of Colorado Springs.

So, it turns out it's the town's fault, too, because there are a lot of Christians, everybody knows, in Colorado Springs. So gay people feel terrified there because Christians are dangerous and all these terrified gay people were huddled together for safety when this Fox News addled, anti-trans bigot walked in and started shooting them for being trans folk. That was Ben Collins' "reporting."

Well, the only problem is not all the victims were gay. One of them, at least one of them, was at the club with his girlfriend. Oh, details, details. Ben Collins doesn't let details get in the way of an effective political attack, and it would have been an effective political attack had not reality interceded, but he doesn't care. Neither does the White House. Here's the White House telling you that because a non-binary person shut up a gay bar, you can't own a gun.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: This attack also comes amidst a rise in violent rhetoric and threats against the LGBTQI+ people across the country. While we don't know yet for certain the motive of this attack, hate has no place in this country and neither do military style assault rifles, which is why we will continue to push for an assault weapons ban.

Oh, it makes sense. You following the reasoning? So, when the trans community opens fire on itself, we need an assault weapons ban, because why? Because you're a hater.

Pete Buttigieg, of course, couldn't pass up a moment like this. It's not like Pete Buttigieg wants to talk about how things are going over at the Transportation Department, which he supposedly runs. Short answer: not well. No, Pete Buttigieg wants to talk about identity. He always wants to talk about identity. And the funny, ironic thing is just a few years ago, Buttigieg wouldn't even admit that he was gay. He hid that and then lied about it for reasons he has never been asked to explain. Why not? But whatever.

Now he is happy to use his sexual orientation as a cudgel to bash you repeatedly in the face in the submission. Here's the latest. "If you're a politician or media figure who sets up the LGBTQ community to be hated and feared, not because any of us who ever harmed you, but because you find it useful, then don't you dare act surprised when this kind of violence follows. Don't you dare act surprised."

Don't you dare. All right, fair enough. We won't dare, but honestly, we're a little surprised to learn that the anti-trans shooter is himself trans. Were you surprised by that, Pete Buttigieg, now that you're admitting you're gay after lying about it, since we're talking about identity, what do you have to say about that? Well, nothing weirdly. Pete Buttigieg hasn't said anything, nor does he apologize for attacking other people on false pretenses.

Guess who else hasn't apologized? Ben Collins or Brandy Zadrozny.

Yesterday they were accusing us of getting five people murdered. Now that the story they were telling has turned out to be a lie, the opposite of what they said it was, they're pretending that nothing has changed at all. They are liars, cold-blooded liars. It's amazing to watch.

And so IS the company they work for. NBC News just ran this article after we noted that the shooter was himself trans. They ran this headline with a straight face, "Right-wing influencers and media doubled down on anti LGBTQ rhetoric in the wake of the Colorado shooting."

Can you imagine writing that knowing what we know? They had no problem with it. Then an editor at NBC called Benjamin Goggin added this, "If the shooter is non-binary, it doesn't change the fact the right-wing media is continuing to stoke hatred towards LGBTQ people after five people were killed at a gay bar." Right.

So, it's hatred. If you're against genital mutilation of children or bringing toddlers to drag shows, you're against the LGBTQ+ community. Well, of course, that's insane.

There's nothing anti-gay about that. Most gay people aren't in favor of genital mutilation or bringing toddlers to drag shows. There's nothing wrong with those opinions. They're the right opinions and all decent people understand that. What is indecent, what is wrong is lying about a mass shooting, which NBC did. So how are the rest of the media handling this?

Well, CNN, for its part, is just denying that the shooter is really nonbinary. Couldn't be! It couldn't be! It just couldn't be true! So, they decided to continue misgendering Mx. Aldrich. Watch this.

ALISYN CAMEROTA: Attorneys for the accused shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, say in new court filings tonight that the suspect now identifies as non-binary. In a footnote to a motion asserting legal privileges, the public defenders say, "Anderson Aldrich is non-binary. They use they/them pronouns." Are you guys lawyers? I mean, you know, I don't know what to say about that. I mean, that's what he's now saying.

CNN: It sounds like they're trying to prepare a defense against a hate crimes charge.

Oh. So, in this case, if the shooter claims to be non-binary, he's got to be lying about it. It's not real. So, we're not going to call the non-binary shooter mix or observe his pronoun request. In fact, the whole pronoun thing is gone. Biology is back. He was born a man. He's still a man. It's unbelievable. What they're doing, of course, is using an actual tragedy, the murder of five people, for political reasons and of course, it's not the first time they have done that. They're happy to use death for political advantage.

They did it with George Floyd. They did it with Officer Brian Sicknick, and it's not the most recent anti-gay attack, by the way, that's turned out to be a total lie perpetuated by the media. Just a few days ago, a guy was caught throwing a rock at a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, New York, on camera. So, the media dutifully out interviewed the owner who said "It feels like yet another manifestation of hate against our community."

A lot of big social media accounts ran with that story. More hate, more hate. So then, this is a story that didn't get quite as much coverage, the police arrested the guy who did it. His name is Sean Kuilan, and he was upset because of a dispute involving a friend. He didn't target the place because it's a gay bar. In fact and we're quoting now from the rock thrower, "I'm gay myself."

I mean, come on. Shouldn't someone apologize? Shouldn't someone admit that they got the facts wrong and slandered half the country on the basis of wrong facts? No. Never admit it. Never apologize. Keep moving on. Pick another story to beat you over the head with.