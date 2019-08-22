Todd Starnes: Beauty queen in combat boots takes on Trump Derangement Syndrome

A combat veteran beauty queen says she was booted from the Ms. America pageant and stripped of her title as Ms. Nevada State because she is a proud supporter of President Trump.

Katie Jo Williams, a U.S. combat veteran and Army National Guard member, was disqualified as Ms. Nevada State because of her politically-charged postings on social media.

“To me this was a slap in the face,” Ms. Williams told me during an interview on The Todd Starnes Radio Show. “I was censored for my beliefs. This happens every day across America. And I think people are sick of it - you know particularly against conservatives and supporters of the president.”

Now, before we dive into the controversy, allow me to explain that there are a number of different beauty pageants across the fruited plain. And this particular dispute involves Ms. America, not Miss America. So, all of you folks in Atlantic City, stand down.

The dethroned queen was ordered to return her sash and crown – but she’s not going away without a fight.

“I fought for this country and I fought for the right to say what I believe in,” Ms. Williams told me. “The sad truth is that the mainstream media and the far left have kind of gotten away with this narrative that young women can't be conservative. And you know they can't support the president. I kind of contradict that.”

The left is not just waging a political war against President Trump. They are also waging a political war against the gun-toting, Bible-clinging Deplorables.

I have an entire chapter in my forthcoming book, “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation,” dedicated to Trump Derangement Syndrome, an incurable malady triggered by red ball caps and anyone who wants to make America great again.

The Ms. America Pageant released a lengthy statement on its website accusing Ms. Williams of distorting the facts.

“None of this had to do with her personal political views,” they wrote. “They are immaterial.”

The Ms. America Pageant, they said, is a “no politics” pageant.

“Ms. Williams acknowledged both verbally and in writing that she understood these rules before she was accepted into the pageant. Nothing on her Facebook Page had any political statements at the time she was accepted into the pageant,” the statement read.

However, Gateway Pundit published screenshots of a Facebook conversation between Ms. Williams and pageant officials encouraging her to post politically-themed photographs.

Ms. Williams was attending a Turning Point USA event and pageant officials asked her to try to get photos with President Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

It seems to me that pageant officials were caught red-handed trying to have it both ways.

This is not the first time that a pro-Trump beauty queen has been forced to relinquish her title. Former Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu told me in an exclusive interview that she was removed from from the Miss World Pageant one day after she won the crown.

As I wrote in my book, Ms. Williams has learned a very important lesson.

But the Ms. America Pageant also learned a very important lesson: never mess with a beauty queen who wears combat boots.

