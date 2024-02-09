Super Bowl mindset: 3 winning strategies for life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Feb. 11, millions of Americans will tune in to a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Francisco 49ers. During Sunday’s game, the Chiefs fight for back-to-back titles while the 49ers compete for their sixth title (which would tie them with the Patriots and Steelers for the most).

It’s an unlikely matchup of quarterbacks with the top player in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, against the last pick in the 2022 draft, Brock Purdy. And while coach Andy Reid could secure his third ring with the Chiefs, Kyle Shanahan aspires to follow in his father’s (Mike Shanahan) footsteps to win his first.

From Usher headlining the halftime show to fans wondering if Taylor Swift will make the big game after her Tokyo concert, there is a lot of buzz around this year’s Super Bowl.

While history will be made for the Chiefs or 49ers, we can teach the next generation lessons from both teams, their quarterbacks and their coaches.

SUPER BOWL LVIII: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

First, finish strong. Neither team had a rosy path to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs, the No. 3 seed in the AFC, kicked off their season with a loss to the Detroit Lions. Many questioned their offense, which ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring — the first time they finished outside the top 10 since 2016.

Reid credits his team’s positive attitude to overcoming the rocky patches. After their win against the Baltimore Ravens, Reid said, "The guys never doubted. They just put themselves in a position where they had a chance, and they took care of that. Great attitude on this team."

The 49ers, the top seed in the NFC, had to make a pair of comebacks in the playoffs, beating the Green Bay Packers after trailing by seven to start the fourth quarter and an incredible 17-point second-half comeback against the Detroit Lions.

PLAYERS FROM CHIEFS AND 49ERS HAVE A CHANCE TO BREAK SINGLE GAME RECORDS DURING SUPER BOWL LVIII

Like in sports, everything done in life requires endurance. There will be moments of triumph and times of defeat. The key is to keep moving forward even when everything inside you is telling you to give up. Take mistakes and lessons learned as opportunities to improve and finish strong.

Second, prove yourself right. The Super Bowl is getting a Cinderella story after all. The matchup pits a two-time Super Bowl champion and first-round draft pick Mahomes against Purdy, a Mr. Irrelevant (a nickname given to the last drafted player).

As a third-string quarterback, Purdy was unlikely to play in his debut season. But after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy made his first career start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led the team to a 35-7 victory.

In his rookie season, the quarterback took his team to the NFC West title and into the NFL playoffs. He became the lowest-drafted quarterback to start and win a playoff game. Now, Purdy is searching to be the first-ever Mr. Irrelevant to win a Super Bowl as a starting quarterback.

NFL PLAYERS REACT TO TAYLOR SWIFT EFFECT HEADING INTO SUPER BOWL LVIII

Before the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy told the Arizona Republic that he didn’t necessarily want to prove people wrong "but to prove myself right. I’ve always played above my shoulders, no matter what level it was…" Through his internal motivation, Purdy became the starting 49ers quarterback in the 2023 season and set a 49ers’ single-season passing yards record.

Purdy demonstrates how you can’t allow the opinions of others to inhibit your ability to achieve your goals. When you believe and act with courage, you can achieve things others find unattainable. You are only limited by what you believe to be possible. And when you act with courage, you inspire others to do the same.

Third, assume the best. As the oldest head coach in the NFL, Andy Reid has mentored several coaches in the league, two of whom have gone on to win Super Bowls. In a recent interview with Baltimore Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh, he revealed leadership principles that Reid instilled in him early in his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Harbaugh remembers an index card behind Reid’s desk that read, "Don’t judge." When asked about it, Reid said, "Take people where they’re at. Assume the best. Try to communicate with everybody on equal terms." Harbaugh said it has always stuck with him.

Like Reid’s motto, the 49ers coach, Shanahan, is known for taking chances and developing often overlooked quarterbacks. And he did just that with Purdy. After making his first appearance in his debut season, Purdy was guaranteed the starting quarterback the next season.

When asked about Purdy’s decision-making, Shanahan told reporters before a practice, "Brock’s as good as any quarterback I’ve had at making those decisions. It does not mean he’s perfect. Try and find me that guy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A leader is a builder of people rather than an achiever of things. They assume the best in others and try to nurture their talents. People will most likely forget what you say, but they’ll never forget those who taught them they could do things they didn’t know they could. Learn to see the best in those around you and empower them to be the best they can be.

In the end, one team will celebrate, one coach will clinch a ring and one quarterback will make history. But what we can teach the next generation from this year’s Super Bowl is how perseverance, seeing the best in others and believing in yourself are irreplaceable.