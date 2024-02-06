Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hints he won't be retiring anytime soon

If the Kansas City Chiefs end up winning Super Bowl LVIII, do not expect head coach Andy Reid to walk off into the sunset.

Reid spoke with reporters in Las Vegas ahead of his Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, where he showed his commitment to continue coaching beyond his duties this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

His reasoning comes behind a lesson taught by his parents.

"My mom and dad told me this when they were working," Reid explained. "They said, ‘You’ll know when it’s time,’ and I’m ready to go right now. Let’s go.

"That’s what they would tell me when I was young. I was an inquisitive kid and so that’s the way I look [at it]. Somewhere you’re going to know when it’s time. Today’s not the day."

CHIEFS KEY OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ‘LONG SHOT’ TO PLAY SUPER BOWL LVIII, ANDY REID SAYS

Some believed the 65-year-old may want to call it quits and end on a high note if he were to win his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs. He is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, having won the fourth-most games of all-time as a head coach.

Reid has been a head coach in the NFL since 1999, when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles as their head coach after seven years with the Green Bay Packers in several roles.

He has not relinquished that head coach title since then, collecting 283 career wins (including playoffs) over 444 games.

It is also an easy sell for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt to want Reid in place for seasons to come. He has done nothing but build a potential dynasty (some believe it’s already in place), having reached the Super Bowl in four of the last five seasons. Winning another one would cement that dynasty title.

"We have that conversation each offseason and so, you know, that’s a conversation we’ll have at the end of the year," Hunt told Chris "Mad Dog" Russo recently about Reid’s status. "But I’m not expecting him to retire. He loves what he’s doing. I know he’s energized by the team that he has. I know he loves coaching Patrick Mahomes.

"He’s got a generational quarterback. So I look forward to having Andy as our head coach for many more years."

When Reid eventually retires, he will be lauded as one of the greatest to ever put on a headset among the likes of Don Shula, Bill Belichick and George Halas.

However, that headset will remain on Sunday in Sin City, and by Reid's words, it appears it will stay that way at least through 2024 as well.