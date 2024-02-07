Tom Brady 'surprised' Bill Belichick did not get coaching job: 'The greatest coach ever'

It is looking very likely Bill Belichick will not be on an NFL sideline for the first time in 50 years.

Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually parted ways at the end of the regular season, completing a legendary 24-year tenure in Foxborough that included six Super Bowl titles.

Belichick interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons job twice, but they decided to hire Raheem Morris.

Every NFL head coaching vacancy has been filled, and Belichick is unemployed.

And the fact that "the greatest coach ever" doesn't have a job shocks Tom Brady.

"I don’t know the criteria for hiring coaches. I’ve never been a part of it," Brady said on his "Let’s Go!" podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. "I’m surprised that the greatest coach ever doesn’t have a job, absolutely. But, you know, I’m surprised (about) a lot of things in the NFL."

It's been speculated Belichick's age, 71 played a role in him not landing a job. Brady knows the feeling.

"When I was a free agent, there was a lot of teams that didn't want me," Brady said.

Brady won a Super Bowl in his first campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

And Belichick and the New England Patriots missed the playoffs three out of the four post-Brady years.

Belichick has won eight Super Bowls, six as the Pats head coach and two as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants during the 1986 and 1990 seasons.

Belichick joined the Pats in 2000, shortly after resigning as head coach of the New York Jets. He was the Cleveland Browns' head coach from 1991 to 1995.

