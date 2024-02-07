Brock Purdy says it's a 'compliment' to be considered a game manager

The term "game manager" often has a negative connotation in the NFL, but that's not the case for Brock Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was Mr. Irrelevant two years ago as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, often gets that title, especially considering his supporting cast and coaching staff.

Purdy has the benefit of throwing to teammates like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and Kyle Shanahan is widely considered one of the game's top coaches.

If being a "game manager" is his job, he's fine with that, Purdy said.

"I feel like it can be a compliment at times, where it's like, 'All right, you've got a guy that can come in and run the system well.' I feel like that's a compliment," Purdy told the media in Las Vegas Tuesday. "I think you're doing things right mentally, and, obviously, you're good enough to be able to hit guys that are open and make plays.

"You know, there's 32 teams in the NFL, and there's not a lot of people that can come in and play the quarterback position well in the NFL. It's a hard job. So, if you're saying that I'm a game manager and I don't look flashy in how I do it, I mean, that's your opinion, and that's OK."

Purdy became the starting quarterback in 2022 after season-ending injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, and he led the Niners to the NFC championship. But he tore the UCL in his right elbow in that game. After fourth stringer Josh Johnson got hurt shortly after, the Niners ran out of healthy quarterbacks.

Purdy's success convinced the Niners to part ways with both Garoppolo and Lance and give Purdy the starting job. The move worked. The Niners are in the Super Bowl .

As a starter in his young career, including the playoffs, Purdy is 21-5.

