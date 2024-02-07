Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

49ers' Kyle Shanahan gives hint for one of Super Bowl's most popular prop bets

The Gatorade bath is one of the most popular prop bets every year for the Super Bowl

Scott Thompson
Published
A Super Bowl in Las Vegas is harmonious because of the simple fact that betting on the biggest game of the year comes far and wide, especially novelty bets that make every moment of the contest something fans can cash in on. 

One of those bets is what Gatorade color the victor’s head coach will be showered with. The coin flip result and how long the national anthem singer lasts are quickly known, but the Gatorade color waits until a champion is crowned, making it one of the most-bet props especially now that sports betting is legal in 38 U.S. states. 

So, if you think the San Francisco 49ers will be beating the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Kyle Shanahan may have given a hint as to what the color will be. 

Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during a game

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

"I like orange," he told reporters when asked his favorite Gatorade flavor. 

Shanahan did, however, say he drinks water on the sidelines during gamedays, so bettors may not want to look too closely at it. 

Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has orange at +300 odds (bet $100 to win $300), which is among the top flavors. Purple, though, is the favorite at +225, while yellow/green is also at +300. 

The rest of the list is blue (+350), red (+350), clear (+1000) and the "no Gatorade bath" bet at +1600. 

Kyle Shanhan complains

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

The reason purple is the favorite comes from last year’s Chiefs victory, when head coach Andy Reid was seen in a purple Gatorade bath after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles

The year before, though, saw back-to-back blue Gatorade showers, as the Los Angeles Rams used it in 2022 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had it in 2021. 

Like most prop bets, it’s a shot in the dark to see what the exact Gatorade flavor will be. 

Kyle Shanahan looks on field

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers before the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Lions 34-31. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

As for the game itself, the 49ers are the favorites by two points, per DraftKings Sportsbook. 

