49ers' Kyle Shanahan gives hint for one of Super Bowl's most popular prop bets

A Super Bowl in Las Vegas is harmonious because of the simple fact that betting on the biggest game of the year comes far and wide, especially novelty bets that make every moment of the contest something fans can cash in on.

One of those bets is what Gatorade color the victor’s head coach will be showered with. The coin flip result and how long the national anthem singer lasts are quickly known, but the Gatorade color waits until a champion is crowned, making it one of the most-bet props especially now that sports betting is legal in 38 U.S. states.

So, if you think the San Francisco 49ers will be beating the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Kyle Shanahan may have given a hint as to what the color will be.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I like orange," he told reporters when asked his favorite Gatorade flavor.

Shanahan did, however, say he drinks water on the sidelines during gamedays, so bettors may not want to look too closely at it.

BROCK PURDY SAYS IT'S A ‘COMPLIMENT’ TO BE CONSIDERED A GAME MANAGER

Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has orange at +300 odds (bet $100 to win $300), which is among the top flavors. Purple, though, is the favorite at +225, while yellow/green is also at +300.

The rest of the list is blue (+350), red (+350), clear (+1000) and the "no Gatorade bath" bet at +1600.

The reason purple is the favorite comes from last year’s Chiefs victory, when head coach Andy Reid was seen in a purple Gatorade bath after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles.

The year before, though, saw back-to-back blue Gatorade showers, as the Los Angeles Rams used it in 2022 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had it in 2021.

Like most prop bets, it’s a shot in the dark to see what the exact Gatorade flavor will be.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the game itself, the 49ers are the favorites by two points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.