Sean Hannity: Trump is fighting a battle of life and death for the nation. What's Nancy Pelosi fighting for?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now, for weeks, been trying to play petty, political games with this nation and the State of the Union address and the president. What is Pelosi fighting for? The president's fighting life and death. The president is fighting for safety and security.

Well, Pelosi has barred the president from performing his constitutional duty in the House chamber, making her the first speaker in U.S. history to ever do so. She refused to compromise on budget negotiations, wouldn't even come to the table to talk about any kind of deal. She has been too busy on a luxurious vacations, other Democrats have been too busy on a lobbyist paid junkets -- again, luxurious locations and resorts, planning taxpayer-funded excursions around the globe. To even talk to the president, she was offered dramatic compromises, things she has over the years wanted. But she has had no time for that.

But President Trump has gone above Pelosi's bitter, petty, partisan gamesmanship. He postponed the State of the Union. Some seemed upset by this. They wanted him to go to an alternative location.

But I think that is a bad idea. Why? Because to give up the grandeur of giving the State of the Union in the House chamber -- "Mr. Speaker, the President of United States." That is a powerful moment. You have congressmen and women and senators literally staking out their seats 14 hours ahead of time so they can shake the president's hand. No other place can match that symbolic location, the grandeur, and this president deserves nothing less. And I'm sure that will happen in the near future.

This is about so much more than politics. This is about your safety, your security. This is about the safety of the country, and literally, life and death. This is about a president fulfilling a promise to secure our southern border. This is about saving American lives that are impacted by gangs, cartels, drugs, violence. It is life and death. People are dying.

Ninety percent of that heroin that gets into this country comes from that border. It's about 10,000 new migrants now obtaining visas from the government of Mexico to travel through the country in order to make their way north into our country, because we have unsecured borders.

Now when the U.S. government is reopened, the president will hold a State of the Union where it belongs, in the House chambers, with members of both parties, hopefully, present. In the meantime, the shutdown continues.

The president has been unrelenting, fighting to make the country safer. Democrats continue to feed their insatiable appetite, this pathological hatred, this division that they have, and of course, it is always about a desire for power.

The White House is reportedly now drafting a national emergency order and allocating $7 billion for that wall that would require zero congressional approval. And on Thursday, the president reassured Americans that he will get guaranteed funds for the wall, one way or another.

Again, I ask, what is Nancy Pelosi fighting for? What is in the best interest of the country?

President Trump remains ready, willing to negotiate with Democratic leadership. The White House doors are wide open. He is willing to compromise, as he has shown time and again. He is even willing to take a prorated funding rate for the wall for a short period of time and give Congress another chance to do their job and find a resolution.

But if the stalemate continues -- it is obvious, as Democrats refuse to come to the table -- President Trump will take matters into his own hands. The president is clear - he will declare a national emergency and solve the problem himself. It may take time to fight in the courts, but in my opinion, he will win.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on January 24, 2019.

