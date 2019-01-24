White House mulls declaring national emergency over border wall stalemate, Schlapp says

Mercedes Schlapp, the White House director of strategic communications, told Fox News on Thursday that President Trump is considering the option to declare a national emergency to force the construction of his long-promised border wall.

The move-- which would certainly draw a legal fight-- could, in theory, allow the president to circumvent Congress and end the budget stalemate. Trump has said he wanted $5.6 billion for the project.

Schlapp, who was on "The Ingraham Angle," said the president has consulted with border agents who say a physical wall would be an effective tool in stopping illegal entry at the border. She said it is clear that the solution will not emerge from Congress and that the president is “seriously considering other options,” which includes declaring a national emergency.

The White House has reportedly begun drafting a proclamation to declare the emergency and found the funds to construct the barrier.

CNN reported Thursday that it reviewed the proclamation that cites the 1976 National Emergencies Act, which has been used by every president since passed.

Congressional Democrats and liberal activists warned of a constitutional crisis and promised they would fight any emergency declaration in the courts and in the halls of Capitol Hill.