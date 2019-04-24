Sean Hannity: Democratic Party reaches new levels of radicalism as the Trump agenda continues to succeed

We are witnessing a radical, major shift in American politics, unlike any you've ever seen. The new, far-left, extreme Socialist Democratic Party is hitting new levels of radicalism.

Robert Mueller didn't deliver on their collusion fantasies, and now that the Trump agenda is succeeding, that is driving them off the rails. It was on full display Monday night. Fake news CNN put the 2020 Democrats on stage, one after another. It was hour after hour of hard-core socialism, where they completely tried to out-socialist the other socialist on stage, from the impeachment of Trump, open borders, guns, oppressive taxes, and, of course, redistribution and the Green New Deal.

Crazy Bernie Sanders was confronted about the real failures of socialism throughout history by a woman whose family actually fled the former Soviet Union in 1979. Bernie the Socialist didn't have an answer for this woman because everywhere his ideas - his utopia - is put in place, they always fail.

And it got worse, because Sanders explained that he backed the right for all felons to vote -- prisoners, murderers and yes, even a terrorist like the Boston Marathon bomber.

"I think the right to vote is inherent to our democracy. Yes, even for terrible people," Sanders said. "So, I believe that people commit crimes, they pay the price. When they got out of jail, I believe they certainly should have the right to vote. But I do believe, even if they are in jail, they are paying their price to society, but [also] that should not take away their inherent American right to participate in our democracy."

Shocking. Bernie wants to take more of your hard-earned money, raise your taxes, eliminate all private health insurance. You only get the government version -- good luck with that. You get rid of all fossil fuels, get rid of the combustion engines, and we will let sex offenders, murderers, and terrorists vote from prison. What a plan for America's future, and that is just from only one candidate.

Kamala Harris took even her big government agenda even further. The California senator ramped up her attacks on the Second Amendment, thinking we don't have a Constitution and we don't have co-equal branches of government.

"There are people in Washington, D.C., supposed leaders, who have failed to have the courage to reject a false choice, which suggests you are either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone's guns away," she said. "Supposed leaders in Washington, D.C., who have failed to have the courage to recognize, you know what, you want to go hunting, that is fine, but we need reasonable gun safety laws in this country, starting with universal background checks and a renewal of the assault weapon ban."

What we are seeing is a party that has gone so far left, it even looks like crazy, creepy Uncle Joe Biden is having cold feet.

"Upon being elected, I will give the United States Congress 100 days to get their act together and have the courage to pass reasonable gun safety laws," she added. "And if they fail to do it, then I will take executive action."

OK, quick "Hannity" civics lesson for the California senator. That's not how our constitutional republic, how our government, works. No magical countdown clock gives the president sole authority to attack constitutional rights because Congress won't do what you want.

Remember President Trump's emergency declaration, which was well within his authority, legislatively, constitutionally, acting pursuant to a real law put out by Congress, passed by Congress to secure the southern border? But Democrats, they don't care about it. Monday night, did you hear anything at the town hall about serious efforts to keep our nation safe and secure? In two years, we've had 4,000-plus homicides, 30,000 sexual assaults, 100,000, oh, yes, violent assaults by illegal immigrant criminals. Two years.

Now, it was just the opposite Monday night. Good ol' Mayor Pete [Buttigieg], genius that he is, talked about mass amnesty for millions of people that didn't respect our laws, our Constitution, our sovereignty, and our borders.

"There is a broad U.S. consensus that we need to find a way to protect Dreamers. But as your question brings out, there are over 10 million people who are undocumented immigrants in this country who don't fall into that category," he said. "The reality is, we can't have comprehensive immigration reform that works unless it addresses the status for those 11-something million undocumented immigrants. So, what we need to do is make sure there is a pathway to citizenship for them, too."

And, of course, no Democratic event would be complete without, yes, even more lies and conspiracy theories about Trump and Russia. Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for Trump's impeachment, with no basis. Has she read the Constitution?

What we are seeing is a party that has gone so far left, it even looks like crazy, creepy Uncle Joe Biden is having cold feet. According to a new report Tuesday night, he again pushed back his launch, which is now set for Thursday. He won't do an official campaign kick off until Monday. A new piece out in the Daily Mail lays out the chaos surrounding Biden's 2020 "rollout," raising more questions about whether Biden even has a place in this new Democratic Party.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on April 23, 2019.