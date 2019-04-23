Rush Limbaugh: Joe Biden is Democrats' best chance in 2020 but has no chance in primary

Conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh said Monday that former Vice President Joseph Biden is the Democrats' best chance to defeat President Trump in 2020 but has no chance to win the primary.

"Here's the thing: Joe Biden is probably the best chance they've got, and he doesn't have a chance. They're probably -- Joe Biden? And crazy Bernie [Sanders]? And mayor Pete [Buttigieg]? Three white guys, two of them are brontosauruses from 'Jurassic Park,' and that isn't going to sit well with the rest of this party, which has gone so far left," Limbaugh said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

Limbaugh also said Biden may not be fully committed to running in 2020.

"I don't think, Biden is putting off his announcement, I don't know how badly he really wants this, and you have to really want this if you are going to have any chance of winning it," Limbaugh said.

Fox News learned Tuesday that Biden's long-awaited 2020 presidential bid announcement has been pushed back from Wednesday to Thursday, with plans for the former vice president to follow up with an appearance in Pittsburgh next week.

The radio host also went after 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., criticizing her proposals including forgiving student loans.

"Pocahontas is not going to be the nominee. These Democrats are all in the process of trying to out-leftist or out-liberal each other, and they're in a contest of who can give away the most," Limbaugh said.

He continued, "None of this is real, none of this can happen. This is disinformation, and it is really, I think it is an indication of just how little they think of their own voters, that their own voters don't even want to work. They don't even want to achieve. They don't even want to pursue excellence. They just want to have their hands out and vote for whoever is going to give them the most. What a way to ruin a life."

Limbaugh took time to address Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, defending Trump and accusing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of colluding with the Russians.

"Hillary Clinton and her pals in the Obama Department of Justice and the FBI, they are the ones who colluded with the Russians. They are the ones that gave us this entirely, totally bogus Steele dossier," Limbaugh said.

"Talk about irony, for Hillary Clinton to be talking about impeaching Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton needs to be investigated, she needs to be indicted, and she needs to be in jail -- and many of her co-conspirators in this whole sordid affair, which amounted to nothing more than a silent coup to overturn the election results in 2016."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Nick Kalman and Martha MacCallum contributed to this report.