REP GARAMENDI, SEN KELLY: We must work together to make America a shipbuilding power

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As international competition for trade, commerce and military power in the Pacific grow, America’s maritime decline threatens our national security and our economy. The only way to fix it is to rebuild American shipbuilding with American workers and American crews.

In the 20th century, we were a dominant maritime power, with massive fleets and shipyards that helped secure victory in World War II and meant most goods traveled the world on U.S.-built ships. But that edge has disappeared over time. For much of the 21st century, shipbuilding remained on the back burner of national priorities, shipyards shrank and closed, taking good-paying jobs with them.

China now dominates the world’s sea lanes and is massively outbuilding the United States on merchant and naval fleets. China has the world’s largest commercial fleet and is building over 1,000 vessels every year. In 2024, the United States built only five merchant vessels, while China built 1,400. China also has three times as many naval warships as the United States.

This has dangerous implications for our economic and maritime security. In the event of a military or trade conflict, President Xi Jinping could prohibit Chinese ships from entering American ports, an action that could cause industry bottlenecks, cut off supply to needed goods and jack up prices — basically overnight.

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This is not just hypothetical. On April 3, 2025, China leveraged its virtual industrial shipping monopoly and prevented rare earth exports to the U.S., thereby kneecapping U.S. production on everything from smartphones to fighter jets. Although China’s action was ultimately narrow in scope, it showed the world that China could flex its muscle on the world’s seas with devastating effects for the United States and the global economy.

To maintain our economic and military leadership, America must rebuild its maritime industry.

And today, we have a president who seems to recognize this urgent need. In February, President Donald Trump unveiled his Maritime Action Plan, a blueprint to make American ships again. It would provide long-term and stable funding for U.S.-built ships, shipyards and mariners and cut regulatory red tape to meet the maritime needs of our country today.

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We share the goal of revitalizing the U.S. maritime sector. That’s why we introduced the SHIPS for America Act with Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young and Mississippi Republican Rep. Trent Kelly. It’s the most ambitious and comprehensive legislation in a generation to set America on the path to regain our position as the greatest maritime power in the world.

The SHIPS for America Act sets a national goal of expanding the U.S.-flagged international fleet by 250 ships over 10 years, upgrading and expanding America’s private shipyards for repairing and building commercial ships, training and employing skilled workers and providing funding through the creation of the Strategic Commercial Fleet Program.

Whether you’re talking about Mare Island in California or Gulf Port in Mississippi, this comprehensive bill would deliver much-needed investments to America’s rusted maritime sector. It would modernize shipyards, strengthen workforce development and stabilize supply chains so that we can have a modern, capable merchant and naval fleet while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. All of that sends a signal to the industry: American shipbuilding is back, and it’s time to invest in it.

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That will create thousands of good-paying American jobs where workers can actually raise a family, save for the future and get ahead. Our SHIPS for America Act is about more than building ships in ports. It’s about building every part of a ship in America.

To maintain our economic and military leadership, America must rebuild its maritime industry.

From the steel that makes up the ship’s hull to the electronics that are necessary to navigate across oceans, this will galvanize every industry that plays a part in building ships, benefiting not just coastal cities, but hardworking communities in every corner of the country.

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Never before have we witnessed such comprehensive alignment among Republicans and Democrats, industry and organized labor for rebuilding our great nation’s maritime industry.

It’s clear to us that the opportunity is now. Let’s get to work.

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly represents Arizona in the U.S. Senate. He serves on the Armed Services, Environment and Public Works, Energy and Natural Resources, Aging, and Joint Economic Committees. He is chair of the Airland Subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

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