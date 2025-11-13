REP. BRIAN MAST: Democrats' 43-day shutdown was not a strategy — it was a disaster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Let me say this as plainly as I can: when the Democrats shut down our federal government, that wasn't a strategy. That was their failure.

For the last 40 days, the term "government shutdown" became interchangeable for Democrats with words like "leverage" or "to make a point." But for millions of Americans, this shutdown wasn’t political theater. It was a gut punch. It meant missed paychecks, putting unpaid bills on credit cards with mounting interest, delayed travel, national security risks, and uncertainty about whether the people who protect and serve this nation will get paid on time – if at all.

When the government funding ran out due to a Democrat temper tantrum, it wasn’t they who immediately felt the pain. It was the air traffic controllers and TSA officers keeping our skies safe. It was the Coast Guard members who patrol our shores, the Border Patrol agents defending our border, and the soldiers and sailors standing watch overseas. They were asked to keep showing up and doing their jobs while Washington argued over talking points.

That’s not leadership. That’s a betrayal.

And it doesn’t stop with those in uniform. When the government shut down, families across the country felt the ripple effects. National parks closed, hitting small businesses that depend on tourism. Federal loan processing and housing assistance paused, slowing down home sales and construction projects. Airports backed up as morale and staffing dropped, putting aviation safety at risk. Every layer of government that supports our daily lives cracked under the weight of political dysfunction.

From a national security standpoint, shutdowns are especially dangerous. Military training schedules were disrupted, equipment repairs were delayed, and planning got pushed off for weeks or months. And I have no doubt, our adversaries saw that dysfunction and read it as weakness – with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin laughing as Democrats threw our country into chaos so they could fund DEI locust reduction in Africa or transgender job fairs in Bangladesh. The world doesn’t stop while Congress argues, and the threats we face certainly don’t wait for a continuing resolution.

But Democrats seem to forget this shutdown is not a victimless lapse. It cost billions in lost productivity and inefficiency. This year alone, the VA was able to process over 3 million disability claims, significantly reducing the backlog. Because of this shutdown, that momentum stopped. We’ve successfully closed our border with zero illegal immigrants crossing into our country. Because of this shutdown, that progress was put at risk. The American people shouldn’t have to live with that uncertainty and danger every time Congress can’t meet a deadline.

It’s time for Congress to fix this broken system once and for all. But we also need to face another simple truth: while we have been able to reopen the government this time, the majority of Democrats in Congress would rather see America continue to suffer. We need to operate under the idea that Democrats in Congress will always put their political interests above the American people. So how do we stop this pain and suffering in the future?

The first step is fixing the constant threat against our national security. While some would have thought it unimaginable, we just witnessed Democrats try to gain "leverage" during the last 43 days by using our service members’ pay as a pressure point. This is unacceptable. That’s why I’ve authored the Pay Our Patriots Act – to make pay for our essential service members and air traffic controllers mandatory during a government shutdown. While the Constitution requires members of Congress to be paid even during a government shutdown, our military is left out in the cold. That needs to change.

Next, we’ve got to reform the budget process itself. Every year, Congress is supposed to pass 12 appropriations bills on time. Every year, we fall short and resort to temporary patches that kick the can down the road. We need to clean it up.

It’s that same driving principle that has pushed my commitment to reauthorize the State Department for the first time in more than two decades. Just as we need stability and oversight for our foreign policy institutions, we need the same in our appropriations process. Reauthorization is about bringing transparency, structure and modern priorities to how America engages the world – ensuring that every dollar and every decision reflect our national interests and values. Whether it’s standing strong abroad or keeping the lights on at home.

Fixing our appropriations process and ending the cycle of government shutdowns that continue to plague us is about restoring accountability and order to how we fund our government. It’s about making sure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly and that the men and women who serve our country don’t pay the price for Congress’ dysfunction.

We need to enforce real deadlines, improve committee discipline, and bring transparency to how taxpayer dollars are allocated. Governing by crisis is no way to lead.

I represent Florida’s 21st District, home to military families, veterans, small business owners and public servants. They don’t have the luxury of standing on made-up principles or throwing temper tantrums when they don’t get their way. Neither should Democrats in Congress. This government shutdown said loud and clear that Democrats see the American people as leverage. That’s unacceptable, and we can’t let it happen again.

The American people deserve a government that works – one that protects their paychecks, their safety and their trust. Let’s fix this problem that plagues us year after year, protect the American taxpayer and make sure the government of the United States never shuts down again.

That’s not politics. That’s duty.

