Newt Gingrich: How Republicans can beat Democrats in November elections

The current moment in American politics is quite remarkable. We have the chance to create fundamental change within our nation and undo the damage done by years of bad policy and bureaucratic control.

The New Deal and Great Society created a Washington bureaucracy that has wrecked our cities and economy. Now President Trump is setting the foundation to dismantle these models and we’ve seen the results.

The economy has flourished, unemployment across multiple demographics is at record lows – and modern American elites hate it.

On this week’s episode of "Newt's World," I discuss the Republican challenge and how the nation has a chance to remedy decades of bad bureaucratic framework with the 2020 election cycle. We also have a unique opportunity to move away from partisanship toward a more unified society. However, this requires a conversation – not as partisans – but as Americans.

The key challenge will be to fundamentally shift our government’s operations ­while maintaining a governing majority in Congress. If we fail, our system will stay the same and prevent progress. But if we succeed, we can move American into a new era of prosperity.

The most recent historical example of this sort of successful change is Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her preservation of British liberty from socialism and the unions. Thatcher constantly made the argument that socialism is theft and fundamentally immoral. This was key to helping her defeat the unions, which sought to control the government and overrule the will of the British people.

As a current example, Trump has made the argument that regulation is stealth taxation, and he has led a remarkable deregulation and tax-cutting effort. We have seen the benefits. The tax on businesses has gone down to 21 percent, people are getting bonuses, and tax cuts are expected to raise household incomes across the country by an average of $4,000.

We are beginning to see a system that focuses on opportunities for Americans instead of opportunities for bureaucracies to gain more power. This is exactly where the challenge in 2020 begins. In the bureaucracies, we have unelected people with power fighting for ideas that bring economic ruin to this country – and the media support them.

Trump’s persistence has brought America to the brink of great possibility and evolution. If we can focus on facts and measurable information instead of playing into rhetoric, Trump is poised to make an impact on the shape of our government that has not been seen since the New Deal.

I recommend you all give this week's episode a listen to hear more about the Republican challenge in 2020. I believe there’s potential for a historic era of progress and lasting prosperity.

