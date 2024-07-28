Netanyahu reveals what Kamala missed: The reality of Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On July 24, 2024, during his fourth historic speech at a joint session of the U.S. Congress, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exposed the Islamic regime of Iran as the greatest threat to civilization – an existential danger that the Obama and Biden-Harris administrations have not only ignored but also enabled, making the regime even more dangerous.

The most significant point of Netanyahu’s speech was his candid labeling of the mullahs’ regime for what it truly is: "We meet today at a crossroads of history. Our world is in upheaval. In the Middle East, Iran’s axis of terror confronts America, Israel, and our Arab friends. This is not a clash of civilizations. It’s a clash between barbarism and civilization."

Iran, one of the birthplaces of human civilization, has been described by President Trump’s State Department as "home to a proud and ancient culture whose ideals of freedom and democracy under Cyrus the Great helped form some of the foundations of the U.S. Constitution."

However, this nation is now occupied by a small group of fanatical Islamic clerics who came to power through a Russian-backed coup in 1979 and have since become the largest state sponsor of terrorism and the headquarters of barbarism in modern history. Montesquieu clearly and rightfully described in his masterpiece, "The Spirit of the Laws," how "a flourishing" empire of Persia, also known as Iran, was "destroyed" by Islam.

IRAN 'ONE TO TWO WEEKS AWAY' FROM WEAPONS-GRADE NUCLEAR MATERIAL AS US CONTINUES SANCTIONS RELIEF

Netanyahu, known as the Churchill of the Middle East, possesses the remarkable ability to simplify the most complex international problems and propose straightforward solutions. The first step is to acknowledge the problem, something almost every Democratic administration has chosen to ignore or pretend doesn't exist. This problem is the barbaric Islamic regime of Iran.

The regime understands the weaknesses of the free world, which lie at the core of its values of freedom and democracy. They exploit these democratic values to attack the free world. For instance, using Islamic centers under the guise of "religious tolerance" in Western democracies to plan their terror attacks. It is encouraging to see that some of these centers, such as the Hamburg Islamic Center, which has caused damage to Europe and the Middle East for more than 70 years, are being shut down.

This regime began its journey in 1979 by torturing and killing millions of Iranian people and then exporting its bloody ideology to the Middle East and the world. It has created hundreds of terrorist organizations in the Mideast, South America and Africa, attacked Muslim and Jewish nations with thousands of missiles and drones, and orchestrated hundreds of terror attacks and plots in Europe, South America and the United States.

Not to mention their ambition to build a nuclear bomb with the help of Russia, China and North Korea, aiming to wipe Israel off the map, blackmail Europe, and attack America. As Netanyahu reminded all U.S. representatives and senators in his speech:

HOW I WENT FROM CHANTING ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ TO ‘GOD BLESS AMERICA’

"When Israel acts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, nuclear weapons that could destroy Israel and threaten every American city, every city that you come from, we’re not only protecting ourselves. We’re protecting you."

How is it possible that all these barbaric activities have been ignored, and how can this regime still be welcomed as part of the civilized world? In the name of diplomacy, negotiations, international relations, and political correctness, the free world ignored the giant elephant in the room: the mullahs. They feel comfortable lounging on the couch of the United Nations, eating popcorn and spending billions of petrodollars they stole from the people of Iran to destroy the world.

President Trump didn't ignore them. He killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the world's number one terrorist organizer, tore apart the disastrous nuclear deal (JCPOA), sanctioned Iran's oil and bankrupted the regime. The policy was working until President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office and tried to undo all those successful measures.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

It's wrong to ignore the destructive activities of a terrorist regime in the hope of bringing them to the negotiation table. Even if by some miracle this goal were achieved, it would be as foolish as playing chess with a killer monkey. The term "useful idiots," which Netanyahu used to describe the anti-American and anti-Israel protesters, could be applied to all those politicians who are ignoring the extremely dangerous regime of Iran.

Western democracies must take Netanyahu’s warning seriously and understand that while you gather as civilized nations to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness with your friends and family – watching football and baseball games, discussing politics, and gossiping around dinner tables – there are malevolent mullahs who control a very wealthy country.

These mullahs use all their power, the nation's wealth, and the protection of international laws to plan death and destruction around the free world. Their terror plots are not aimed at Russia and China; their target is the free and democratic world. You may have seen similar scenarios in Hollywood movies and thought they were fiction, but this is our reality.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The most important allies of the United States, and Israel, in the fight against the "axis of terror," are Iranian people who oppose the regime and mostly have even rejected Islam as their religion. The Iranians, as the first victims of this barbaric Islamic system, have suffered for the past 1,400 years since the Muslim conquest of Iran.

We Iranians have experienced their malevolent activities firsthand and know them better than anyone else on the planet. It’s the time for the free world to join forces and count on the power of entire Iranian nation to once and for all wipe the Islamic regime of mullahs in Iran from the earth.