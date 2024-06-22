Iran's ayatollah wants the nuclear bomb before Nov. 5

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Although the official meeting between Israeli and U.S. officials was canceled on Thursday, June 20, due to tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Biden over policy disagreements regarding the Gaza war, an "informal meeting," between Israeli intelligence officials and the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan still took place.

The meeting was deemed too important to cancel for any reason, as it focused on Iran's nuclear bomb. According to Axios, this emergency high-level meeting was convened to discuss new information about Iranian scientists' computer modeling efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

This revelation could dramatically change the assessments of the U.S. intelligence community, which since 2007 have suggested that Iran is not actively involved in making the atomic bomb.

On April 2, 2015, Biden’s old boss, President Obama, described the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as "a robust and verifiable deal" that would supposedly "peacefully prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," during his historic speech in the White House Rose Garden addressing the Iran nuclear deal.

However, there were neither "robust verifications" nor even "simple verifications" in place. Iran manipulated the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the world, even mocking them repeatedly on Iranian state TV and media for trusting the mullahs and its IRGC.

Fast-forward nine years, and Biden’s Iran policy – if any policy exists – seems to be based on providing "life support" for the JCPOA, which was a dead-on-arrival case. Even in his interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said: "[JCPOA] exists only on paper and means nothing… Nobody applies it, nobody follows it!"

This represents a significant failure of the Obama-Biden administration's foreign policy.

On June 14, the G-7 world leaders warned the regime of Iran over its escalating nuclear program in the final statement of their gathering in Italy. On the same day, the United Nations' atomic watchdog revealed that Iran is installing and starting cascades of advanced centrifuges.

Given the regime's behavior over the past 45 years, it's clear that the supreme leader, whose loyalty to Russian anti-West aggression is unmistakable, is accelerating efforts to achieve nuclear weapons as quickly as possible. This is the same person who ordered the IRGC to launch multiple attacks on Israel with over 300 missiles and drones two months ago and now aims to equip those missiles with nuclear warheads.

Additionally, his ally, Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Israel’s neighboring terrorist group Hezbollah, recently threatened Israel and Cyprus, a member of the European Union, with missiles provided by Iran.

When you piece all these elements together, the full picture becomes evident: The ayatollah seeks to obtain a nuclear bomb to fulfill his promise of wiping Israel off the map.

Coinciding with the first presidential debate in the United States, there will be a sham presidential election in Iran. It’s laughable to even call it an election.

The supreme leader selects super loyal candidates through the Guardian Council, which he appoints himself, making his vote the only real one in determining the next president. This time, all six candidates are IRGC officials who will follow orders to develop a nuclear weapon even before the next U.S. election, which the regime fears might see Donald J. Trump – who killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and JCPOA – return as the 47th U.S. president.

The supreme leader aims to join the nuclear club before Biden leaves office and before Netanyahu can clear Gaza and Lebanon of Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorists. Can’t you see it?