Gutfeld on Pelosi and the pandemic

There’s only one thing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., loves more than gelato: lawyers.

In a year when we asked millions of Americans to unite and fight a novel coronavirus, Nancy Pelosi's instinct is to protect the lawyers by vowing to block liability protections for employers in the next coronavirus relief package.

PELOSI DUBS TRUMP 'MR. MAKE MATTERS WORSE' OVER HIS HANDLING OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Wait. We've placed no responsibility on the employers to make the workplace safe?

Where the hell has she been? Hiding underground with former Vice President Joe Biden? The guy who read “Rip Van Winkle” and made it his political playbook?

Unless you've been refrigerated like delicious mint chocolate chip for seven months, you’ve seen an amazing commitment to ensure safety. So let’s not assume people who want to get back to work are irresponsible. They’re making adult decisions, struggling to save their livelihoods.

Liability protection exists to allow civilization enough time to restart, before the lawyers carve up the carcass. And we get it. If a business doesn't make sure it’s safe for employees, it’s not going to be safe for customers. Any idiot can figure it out.

But Nancy's not just any idiot. She's a left-wing Democrat, beholden to left-wing law firms that shovel 80 percent of their political donations into her party's pockets.

And because lawyers know they can make billions of dollars on COVID-19 litigation, who cares if it could keep small businesses from ever returning to work? Which is why Pelosi pivots to a desperate potshot.

Pelosi took this potshot at the president, saying: “At the point of all of this is, this president — I have a new name for him, Mr. Make Matters Worse. He has made matters worse from the start. Delay, denial. It’s a hoax. It’ll go away magically. It’s a miracle, and all the rest. And we’re in this situation with — you spelled out some of the numbers very clearly early. So it makes matters worse.”

That was painful.

Again, let’s point out: Nancy gave no practical advice on dealing with the pandemic. She cowardly laid low and then waited to armchair quarterback later. If she had all the answers to the virus, she must have kept them to herself. That makes her the real villain, and someone who might have more than just rum raisin on her hands.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on July 27, 2020.

