Gutfeld on the creeps of social media

It’s true: people who use social media the most are the worst people in the universe.

A new study tracking Snapchat and Facebook use found that the heaviest users tend to enjoy upsetting and embarrassing other people, and are motivated by cruelty and personal gain.

Sounds about right. When I get off social media, I rarely feel better than I did when I got on it. Perhaps it's because we not only run into creeps more frequently there, we also can’t control such encounters. Or maybe I'm the creep! I do believe I'm a better person here than there.

This leads to the good news: the outside world is indeed a better place than the net. Well, except Portland.

But in general, all people are better here than on online. Plus far more of them are wearing clothes. We do ourselves no good to think Twitter reflects planet Earth.

Look at what happens to idiots who do. Politicians view Twitter as an instant poll. If they see extremism online, they move there. Twitter becomes their GPS.

The media do the same: it’s The New York Times' entire profit model. Today’s tweet by a pink-haired nut becomes tomorrow’s editorial.

Young minds find themselves more affected by opinions of online strangers than their loving parents. Maybe that's why so many young, unstable, unemployed adults find joy in destroying property, communities, careers, lives and ultimately themselves. They get a head start online — then on the street, they letter in vandalism and arson.

Of course, suggesting you should avoid social media, doesn't mean it will avoid you. Turning it off doesn't make the mob disappear if everyone else, including your employer, takes them seriously. Until that stops, we're totally screwed.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on July 22, 2020.

