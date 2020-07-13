Gutfeld on the Texas ambush murder of police

PRESS CONFERENCE, MCALLEN, TEXAS POLICE CHIEF: "The suspect of the incident met our officers at the door, and shot both of our officers, both officers suffered fatal wounds// our officers did not draw their weapons, did not fire, never stood a chance.”

So on Saturday, 2 police officers were ambushed and killed in Texas.

Their names: Edelmiro Garza, age 45 and Ismael Chavez, age 39.

2 TEXAS POLICE OFFICERS KILLED IN AMBUSH ATTACK; SUSPECT DEAD, AUTHORITIES SAY

Responding to a domestic disturbance -- in the effort to stop violence, they became its victims.

That's the story of many cops' lives.

We report it, on this show because we realize the proportion of media coverage on such crimes, compared to other stories, is sorely lacking.

When a violent act occurs that fits a narrative, it’s amplified to suit the media need.

What need does it serve to report a story of two dead cops?

For the rest of the media, very little.

So they shrug it off.

Fox News won’t.

Today we're living in an experiment. One conducted by mad social scientists, where a media and its internet platforms choose stories that manipulate emotion for the sake of clicks.

They've put a price on rage and sell it by the minute

So the bravery and hardships of law enforcement are ignored in favor of visual content untethered to data but tied to a narrative.

In 2020, ironically, the media refuses to clearly see the truth of policing, instead of pushing stories that alarm and divide citizens.

This rift is now energizing violent criminals, as Democratic mayors and other politicians follow the same path: deserting law and order -- and you.

And they laugh at those who now try to protect themselves.

Politicians are scared of the mob. Scared of the media.

As both cheer mayhem over peace officers.

And if you cheer the police you're made an unperson by the mob.

Say "blue lives matter," and see what happens.

So even if you haven't read Orwell, you get to live it.

How long will we endure this?

Until we decide enough is enough.

So we report this story, not to make you angry, or sad.

But to help you decide, when enough is enough.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on July 13, 2020.

