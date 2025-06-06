Musk vs. Trump: Why MAGA needs to make up its mind

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every divorce is painful, even the ones we see coming. The MAGA faithful—those who’ve spent the last decade weathering smear campaigns, censorship, and mockery for backing a man who promised to drain the swamp—now face a difficult reckoning. It’s time to pick sides. And make no mistake: this is a split. The Trump-Musk bromance, once filled with mutual nods and occasional meme-sharing affection, is over. And that’s not a tragedy. It’s clarity.



Because while many on the right have admired Elon Musk for his defiance of woke orthodoxy, his skirmishes with legacy media, and his talent for commanding attention, he was never truly aligned with the mission. Elon isn’t fighting for America. He’s fighting for something else entirely: bandwidth, bots, and Mars.



Trump? He’s still fighting for you.

For a while, it was convenient to pretend the two men were aligned. Both billionaires. Both anti-establishment disruptors. Both hated by the same people. But that’s a surface reading—a lazy one. Scratch even slightly beneath, and what emerges is a yawning ideological gap between a nationalist and a globalist. A man trying to restore America’s sovereignty, and a man trying to abandon Earth entirely.

Trump’s project has always been terrestrial. He wants factories in Michigan, borders in Texas, and jobs in Ohio. He wants to make America great again, not because it’s nostalgic, but because it was working—until it wasn’t. Musk, on the other hand, wants to make Mars habitable. He talks about humanity like a species, not a nation. It’s not evil. But it’s not patriotic either. Musk’s horizon doesn’t stop at the Pacific—it doesn’t even stop at the stratosphere.



And when it comes to allegiance, Musk’s is flexible—transactional. He sides with whoever can help him build the next piece of his empire. One day it’s Trump. The next, it's Xi Jinping, who previously rolled out the red carpet while Musk praised China’s "work ethic" and handed over key patents for electric vehicle tech. This isn’t a man committed to the West. It’s a man committed to whatever works.





This isn’t a matter of good guy versus bad guy. It’s a matter of side. One wants a sovereign America, and the other wants a scalable platform.

Let’s not forget who these men are. Donald Trump is crude, sure. But he’s clear. He believes the American worker has been screwed, the middle class decimated, and the country handed over to foreign interests and multinational parasites. And he’s not wrong. He ran on a promise to put America first.

Musk, on the other hand, believes the solution to our problems is a blend of Neuralink, Starlink, and some theoretical Martian colony where free speech exists in the form of X Premium subscriptions. His obsession isn’t justice—it’s optimization. He doesn’t care about restoring the American Dream. He wants to replace it with a simulation.





Look closely, and you’ll see that Musk’s libertarian chic has always been more about license than liberty. He wants fewer rules—not necessarily more rights. His vision isn’t rooted in the Constitution. It’s rooted in code.

Meanwhile, Trump stands for something dangerous in elite circles: limits. Borders. Culture. Memory. The idea that you can’t code your way out of decline. That you actually have to fight for your country, not automate it out of existence. That’s why the regime hates him. And why some on the right, mesmerized by Musk’s IQ and memes, need to wake the hell up.

Because this divorce was inevitable. The man who wants to lead a nation can’t stay hitched to the man who wants to lead a species. And the man who wants to win the hearts and minds of blue-collar America can’t march in lockstep with the guy who’s building a rocket in Texas to colonize Olympus Mons.

It’s fine to admire Musk’s courage in certain cultural battles. But admiration doesn’t equal allegiance. This isn’t about who’s cool on X. This is about who shows up for the American worker. Who bleeds when this country bleeds. Who isn’t looking for the eject button.



So yes—divorces hurt. But sometimes they’re clarifying.

Real MAGA means putting America first. Not Mars. Not markets. Not memes.

Trump doesn’t want to terraform a new world. He wants to fight for this one.



And if you believe this country is still worth saving, then your choice isn’t complicated.



Choose the president. Not the platform.

Choose the man who confronts China—not the one who collaborates with it.



Choose the man who fights for your land—not the one who dreams of leaving it.