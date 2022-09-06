Satisfaction with US education dropping, according to Gallup survey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans are becoming less satisfied with the state of K-12 education, with curriculum and educational approach being cited as the top issue, according to a Gallup survey released last week.

Only 42 percent of Americans said they are completely or somewhat satisfied with K-12 education in the United States, compared to 51 percent in 2019. Only 9 percent said they are completely satisfied with the education students receive, while 2 percent said they have no opinion.

Of those who were dissatisfied with public education, 65 percent highlighted issues with curriculum and educational standards, while 28 percent mentioned a lack of resources and 17 percent mentioned political concerns.

Most parents who have children in K-12 education are satisfied with their children’s education, the survey showed. Eighty percent of respondents are completely or somewhat satisfied with their oldest child’s education, an eight point increase from a year ago. Only six percent said they were completely dissatisfied with their own child’s education.

Much of the dissatisfaction with education is driven by Republicans, where satisfaction has plummeted to 30 percent, compared to 51 percent among Democrats. This trend was not represented when parents discussed their own child’s education, though. Seventy-four percent of Republican-leaning parents were satisfied with their own children’s education, and 85 percent of Democrat-leaning parents were satisfied with their children’s education.

The concern over curriculum and education was relatively similar for Republicans and Democrats, at 58 percent and 52 percent respectively. Democrats, though, were more concerned with a lack of resources, while Republicans were more concerned with political agendas being brought into the classroom.