LIZ PEEK: Five critical takeaways from the epic Trump-Musk rumble

The world’s richest man and the world's most powerful man are butting heads in one of the most embarrassing and possibly most damaging squabbles of all time; it was inevitable.

For months, observers of the bromance between President Donald Trump and Tesla founder Elon Musk have wondered when, not if, it would end. Two men whose accomplishments have bestowed them with sizeable egos, are both impulsive, quick to rile and not shy about taking their every thought public.

Both men, used to having their way and getting things done, joined forces to take on the status quo in Washington, and ran smack into the concrete of bureaucratic inertia, making their tasks almost impossible. Trump, in his second Oval Office term, was expecting that. Musk, though, did not take resistance well.

The row between Musk and Trump that emerged on X and Truth Social, respectively, had all the dignity of mud wrestling. It began with Musk calling the president’s "Big, Beautiful Bill" an abomination, irate that it is projected to add trillions of dollars to the nation’s debt. At a moment when Republicans are struggling to pass a critical piece of their agenda, turning public opinion against the legislation was a slap in the face to the White House.

Trump responded by acknowledging to reporters some uncertainty about the future of their relationship, causing Musk to attack the bill again, and, in particular, its rescinding of tax credits for EVs, a potential hit to the fortunes of Tesla. Musk then took credit for GOP victories in last year’s election, posting, "Such ingratitude."

The back-and-forth spooled out over a few hours, with Musk and Trump ramping up their outrage and accusations. Trump posted that Musk went "crazy" when he asked the SpaceX founder to leave the government and because "I took away his EV mandate."

Ultimately, Musk posted what he described as a "big bomb," claiming that Trump was "in" the Epstein files, which is "why they have not been made public." That charge falls flat, because the public has known for years that Trump flew on Epstein’s jet; if anything especially damaging is in those files, certainly former President Joe Biden would have leaked it.

The nastiness continued, with Musk predicting that the "Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of the year." Finally, after threatening to decommission the Dragon spacecraft that ferried astronauts home from the space station, which would hurt the country and Musk’s prestigious leadership of our space effort, someone recommended on X that Musk cool off, and he quieted down.

This is not the first time in recent months that Musk has lashed out at members of the Trump administration. After the election he got into a shouting match with Trump lawyer Boris Epshteyn, as the two men jousted for influence over cabinet picks. He also reportedly got into a loud altercation recently with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over who should lead the IRS.

As Axios reported, "Musk has had high-profile disputes with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Trade Adviser Peter Navarro as well."

As these battles raged, some in the administration concluded that Musk had gotten a "little big for his britches," while and another told NBC News that the entrepreneur is "behaving as if he's a co-president."

Most recently, Musk blew up when his pick for NASA director, Jared Isaacman, was dumped at the last minute, reportedly as punishment for his criticism of the BBB. According to reporting from the Wall Street Journal, the "decision infuriated Musk, who complained to associates over the weekend that he had donated hundreds of millions of dollars to help get Trump elected…", suggesting he expected payback. Not wise.

Generally, Trump has succeeded in controlling the big personalities on his team. After Musk’s set-to with Bessent, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, "it's no secret President Trump has put together a team of people who are incredibly passionate about the issues impacting our country."

Sometimes passion is uncontrollable.

A few conclusions:

1. Elon Musk is a somewhat erratic genius who has built some of the most consequential businesses of our time. But he knows very little about how the government functions and what is required to pass legislation. The BBB is far from perfect, but it is likely the best Republicans can do.

2. If Musk thinks he can make new friends on the Left, he’s wrong. They hate him for being anti-union and anti-woke, guaranteeing free speech on Twitter (X) and for electing Trump. He has opined about a new political party – that won’t happen.

3. Musk did the U.S. a great service by calling out some of the waste and fraud he and his DOGE team discovered. The effort will hopefully go forward, as bipartisan estimates of misspent taxpayer dollars run into the hundreds of billions of dollars. That is unacceptable, and unaffordable.

4. As we hurtle towards an AI-informed world, Musk’s xAI will be essential to providing balance. Do we want to cede all future instruction and the rewriting of history to leftists at Google or Meta? No, Musk’s company will provide an alternative, which must be encouraged.

5. Trump managed to harness Musk’s brilliance to the service of the country. He also benefited from Musk’s substantial support during the election. For both those reasons, the president should make every effort to rebuild his relationship with Musk who can help keep our technology and space industries the envy of the world. For his part, Musk should remember: there is only one president.

Musk and Trump created a partnership that benefited the country. It wasn’t perfect; the government is a dangerous place to make waves. President Trump discovered that during his first term. Beneficiaries of the status quo rise up to resist change; with every dollar cut, someone’s ox gets gored. But the work must go forward. This Trump-Musk rift must heal.