LEE CARTER: The quiet way politicians are choosing their voters (and why you should care more than you think)

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Gerrymandering is one of those words people skim past.

It sounds technical. Distant. Like something for political insiders to argue about.

That’s the problem.

Because what people hear when they hear "gerrymandering" is: complicated, not for me, doesn’t affect my life.

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What it actually means is this:

Someone else may be deciding how much your voice counts.

We tend to think of elections as a contest of ideas.

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Make your case. Win people over. Earn the outcome.

But that’s not always what’s happening.

Every 10 years, after the census, states redraw the lines that determine voting districts. That part makes sense; populations change.

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What matters is who draws the lines.

Because when politicians control the map, they don’t just reflect voters.

They can shape them.

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Not by changing votes; but by changing how those votes are grouped.

Because what people hear when they hear "gerrymandering" is: complicated, not for me, doesn’t affect my life.

Pack opposing voters into a few districts so their influence is concentrated and contained.

Split the rest so they’re spread too thin to win anywhere.

Same voters. Same opinions.

Different lines. Different results.

We don’t talk about that enough.

Instead, we argue about candidates and policies as if the playing field is fixed.

It’s not.

The map is part of the strategy.

This isn’t new.

The term dates back to 1812, when Elbridge Gerry approved a district map in Massachusetts so distorted it looked like something out of a political cartoon. Critics mocked it as a "Gerry-mander," and the name stuck.

Even then, people recognized what was happening.

The lines weren’t neutral.

They were intentional.

What’s changed is how precise it’s become.

Today, mapmakers don’t guess. They know.

What matters is who draws the lines. Because when politicians control the map, they don’t just reflect voters.

They have data that can predict behavior down to neighborhoods — sometimes down to blocks. They can design districts that look competitive but aren’t. Districts that feel fair but function as anything but.

It’s no longer crude manipulation.

It’s calibrated.

And here’s where the conversation usually breaks down:

We want this to be someone else’s problem.

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It’s not.

Even the people we trust to lead us are telling on the system. Former President Barack Obama has warned that in 2016, "We have to end the practice of drawing our congressional districts so that politicians can pick their voters, and not the other way around."

Republicans fire back just as forcefully. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized the gerrymandering in Virginia: "Look at Virginia's map. How grotesque it is."

Different parties. Different targets.

Same underlying truth.

This is what a power problem looks like.

When one side uses it, the other side justifies it.

When both sides use it, it becomes normalized.

And once it’s normalized, we stop questioning it.

But we should.

Because this doesn’t just shape outcomes — it reshapes power.

It takes power away from voters and concentrates it in the hands of the people drawing the lines.

What’s changed is how precise it’s become. Today, mapmakers don’t guess. They know.

And when power concentrates, representation weakens.

Not every voice carries the same weight.

Not every community is heard the same way.

Not every vote translates equally into influence.

And we can see the impact.

In Wisconsin, for example, take 2012, when Democrats won two statewide elections and a clear popular majority yet could only secure 39 out of 99 seats in the Assembly. Or 2018, when Democratic candidates for the state Assembly won 52% of the total votes cast but only took control of 35% of the seats.

Same voters. Same election.

Different map — different reality.

When districts are engineered to be safe, elections become less competitive.

When elections are less competitive, fewer voices matter.

When fewer voices matter, people disengage or they double down on their side because that’s the only place they feel heard.

That’s not just politics.

That’s how trust erodes.

In an interview on "60 Minutes," former Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse warned about the dangers of tribalism and discussed how we’re losing the ability to engage across differences.

Gerrymandering doesn’t just exist alongside that trend.

It fuels it.

Because if you don’t need to win over a broad group of people, you don’t have to listen to them.

If you don’t have to listen, you don’t have to persuade.

And if you don’t have to persuade, you don’t need common ground.

When districts are engineered to be safe, elections become less competitive.

When elections are less competitive, fewer voices matter.

There’s an uncomfortable paradox here.

This process can help your side win.

And still cost you your voice.

Because a system designed to protect outcomes eventually stops needing input.

Not all at once. Not in a way that makes headlines.

But slowly… until participation feels less meaningful and representation feels more distant.

We’ve been talking about elections as if the fight is over ideas.

Increasingly, it’s also over structure.

Over who gets counted.

Over how those voices are translated into power.

So, the real question isn’t partisan.

It’s foundational.

Are voters choosing their representatives?

Or are representatives choosing their voters?

Gerrymandering sounds like a technical issue.

It’s not.

It’s a signal.

And what it’s signaling is this:

The system isn’t as neutral as we want to believe.

We can keep treating it like background noise.

Or we can recognize what it actually is: A quiet shift in who gets heard — and who doesn’t.

Because a system designed to protect outcomes eventually stops needing input. Not all at once. Not in a way that makes headlines. But slowly… until participation feels less meaningful and representation feels more distant.

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And once you see it that way, it’s hard to unsee it.

We’ve spent years arguing about who wins.

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We’ve spent far less time asking who set the rules for winning in the first place.

And once you realize the rules can be shaped before a single vote is cast, it changes the way you see everything that comes after.