Laura Ingraham: Second night of RNC showed GOP 'believes in liberty' and Dems believe 'in lockdowns'

The second night of the Republican National Convention showed a stark contrast between the GOP and the Democrats, Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued Tuesday.

"Once again, we've seen a contrast between the party that believes in liberty, the GOP, and one that believes in lockdowns, the Democrats," she said off the top of "The Ingraham Angle".

"For months we've heard Democrats and a few wimpy Republicans claim that because of this virus, we all have to get used to a new normal.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES PARDON OF JON PONDER AS PART OF GOP CONVENTION APPEARANCE

"But I don't think they anticipated that there were tens of millions of Americans who like the old normal, thank you very much, and aren't about to lie down to let you take it away from us."

After playing clips of RNC speakers touting Trump, Ingraham highlighted the president's pardon of convicted bank robber Jon Ponder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There were stories of redemption -- something all of us need no matter who we are or where we come from," she said.

"And guess what? President Trump's commitment to second chances is something, of course, the media, they're never going to acknowledge -- as police are demonized and unrepentant criminals roam free."