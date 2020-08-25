Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump announces pardon of Jon Ponder ahead of GOP convention appearance

Alex Pappas
By Alex Pappas, John Roberts | Fox News
President Trump on Tuesday announced a pardon of Jon Ponder ahead of the convicted bank robber's appearance at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night.

Ponder, who founded the nonprofit Hope For Prisoners, will be speaking at the convention, along with Richard Beasley, the FBI agent who arrested him, Fox News is told.

Ahead of the appearance, the president announced the pardon in a video.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

