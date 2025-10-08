'John Candy: I Like Me' Review: A loving tribute to an icon taken too soon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most people have an "Uncle Buck" in their life — someone funny, who makes questionable life choices but has the purest heart. Mine was my late Uncle Bruce, who we affectionately called "Buck," because he was, in many ways, the living embodiment of the 1989 John Hughes creation.

That was the power of John Candy — the everyman whose performances could connect with viewers despite the divide of the screen. His life is revisited in the new Prime Video documentary "John Candy: I Like Me."

The opening minutes are some of the most emotional. The film begins at the end of Candy's life in March 1994, showing footage from his memorial service. Moments later, we hear words from Dan Aykroyd's moving eulogy paired with images from the actor's stacked filmography, as well as personal photographs and home video clips. Aykroyd called Candy "grand" — a descriptor the film proves true.

Candy's entire career is chronicled by colleagues from his days at Toronto's Second City like Aykroyd, Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Andrea Martin, Robin Duke and Dave Thomas. They are joined by some of Candy's most memorable co-stars, like Tom Hanks ("Splash"), Steve Martin ("Planes, Trains and Automobiles"), Bill Murray ("Stripes") and Macaulay Culkin ("Uncle Buck") as well as other comedy geniuses like Conan O'Brien and Mel Brooks, who directed Candy in "Spaceballs." They offer fun, behind-the-scenes anecdotes on their various projects with Candy while lionizing his talent and warmth.

"I wish I had more bad things to say about him," Murray jokes early in the film.

Those unfamiliar with Candy's biography will learn how haunted he was by his father's sudden passing on his 5th birthday — his dad was only 35 — a loss that spawned the chronic anxiety Candy battled as well as fear of his own death before he died at 43. While he rarely took care of himself as he buried his own pain through eating, drinking and smoking, his friends and loved ones said he always prioritized them.

One example came from Culkin, who heralded Candy's "paternal" instincts on the set of "Uncle Buck," saying his father was "already a monster" even before fame and money poured in from "Home Alone."

"I think John, who was looking a little side-eyed over — like, 'Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Like, everything's alright? Everything good at home? Alright,'" Culkin says. "That's a testament to the kind of man he was. I think he was just looking out for the kid, which I appreciate because it doesn't happen that often. It actually happened less as time went on.

"I wish I got more of that in my life. It's important that I remember that. I remember John caring when not a lot of people did," he adds.

"I Like Me" is a family affair. Candy's widow, Rose, and their children Jennifer and Chris — all credited as co-executive producers — shed light on his devotion as a husband and father, even amid his skyrocketing fame. Colin Hanks, son of Candy's "Splash" co-star, directs the film, with Ryan Reynolds also serving as a producer.

In the director's chair, Hanks handles Candy's story with tenderness, weaving discussions of the actor's insecurities and struggle with weight — Rose notes, "The industry wanted him big," despite his earnest efforts to live a healthier life — with footage that showcases his unmatched ability to make people laugh. We also get to hear Candy's own words as archives of his past interviews are sprinkled throughout the film. Many are him talking about how much his family meant, some show his vulnerabilities, like when being confronted with uncomfortable questions about his size. It's subtle, but the anguish is there. He was human, after all.

The Verdict:

"John Candy: I Like Me" is a bittersweet tribute to a lovable, once-in-a-lifetime talent that was tragically taken from us far too soon. This stroll down memory lane will only give Candy's fans more to love about him — and hopefully will inspire new fans to revisit the classics.

Now, if you excuse me, I've got a Candy marathon to start.

★★★ ½ — STREAM IT NOW

"John Candy: I Like Me" is rated PG-13 for smoking, some strong language, drug material and suggestive material. Running time: 1 hour, 53 minutes. Streaming now on Prime Video.