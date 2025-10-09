Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Documentary

John Candy believed he was living 'on borrowed time' before his sudden death: son

New documentary produced by Ryan Reynolds explores the beloved comedian's battle with anxiety and health struggles before his untimely death at 43

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
close
The Sinner star Bill Pullman reflects on his friendship with John Candy: ‘He took me under his wing’ Video

The Sinner star Bill Pullman reflects on his friendship with John Candy: ‘He took me under his wing’

The Sinner star Bill Pullman reflects on his friendship with late ‘Spaceballs’ co-star John Candy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Candy believed he was living "on borrowed time."

On March 4, 1994, the comedic star was found dead of a heart attack while filming "Wagons East!" in Durango, Mexico. He was 43. The late actor is now the subject of a new documentary directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, titled "John Candy: I Like Me." It features numerous interviews with those who knew and loved Candy, including Bill Murray, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin and Catherine O’Hara. Candy’s children, Jennifer Candy and Chris Candy, serve as producers.

"The documentary highlights how he did think he was on borrowed time," Chris, 41, told Fox News Digital. 

MACAULAY CULKIN SAYS JOHN CANDY WAS RARE HOLLYWOOD ALLY DURING TROUBLED CHILDHOOD WITH ‘MONSTER’ FATHER

John Candy is seen wearing a cowboy costume while filming "Wagons East!".

John Candy died on March 4, 1994. He was in Mexico filming the Western comedy "Wagons East!" when he suffered a heart attack in his sleep. He was 43. (© TriStar/Courtesy Everett Collection)

"I remember Carl Reiner referred to it as a sort of Damocles swinging over his head. But I think for Jen and me, looking back [on] the work and the help that we’ve had for ourselves . . . it takes a lot of growing up to realize, ‘I can change things. I can grow. I can thrive. I don’t have to feel like I’m cornered.’ But it takes a lot of work."

A photo of a young John Candy wearing a Toronto jersey.

John Candy's children told Fox News Digital the late star attempted to seek help before his death. (Prime Video)

"One of the main things that I really appreciate and take away from this film is that he really was trying to turn the boat around toward the end of his life," said Chris. "He was taking better care of himself. But it takes a long time to really do that effective work. And of course, we wish we had gotten more of that time. But the fact that the effort was there, the attempt was there on a real level, was, I think, the main goal of what we wanted to get out about our dad."

The documentary revealed that at the time of his death, Candy’s crippling anxiety was at its worst. He suffered an anxiety attack on the way to the set of "Wagons East!" but kept it to himself. Soon after, he died in his sleep.

A poster for John Candy: I Like Me.

The documentary "John Candy: I Like Me" is now available for streaming. (Prime Video)

"When I heard how they found him — that he had sat up on the side of the bed, opened the Bible and was reading from it before passing away — I remember thinking how he was trying to find home," recalled his close friend Don Lake in the film.

Chris told Fox News Digital that his father quietly struggled with his growing anxiety in his final years.

WATCH: THE SINNER STAR BILL PULLMAN REFLECTS ON HIS FRIENDSHIP WITH JOHN CANDY: ‘HE TOOK ME UNDER HIS WING’

‘The Sinner’ star Bill Pullman reflects on his friendship with John Candy: ‘He took me under his wing’ Video

"He never talked about it, but we knew it was happening," said Chris. "The anxiety was manifested in him so strongly. … My mom and he went to see a couples therapist, and then they went into their own therapy. And then it was like the kids needed to get into it. But this was part of self-care, like going to the doctor. And there are so many different methodologies for this type of work."

John Candy touching his hand while he stands against a blue background.

John Candy is seen here in Los Angeles, circa 1990. In the documentary, "John Candy: I Like Me," friends described how the star struggled with crippling anxiety during his final years. (Steve Schapiro/Corbis via Getty Images)

"But I also have to say, it doesn’t need to be therapy," he shared. "It’s just the concept of being open. It could be your best friend. It could be your partner. That’s another thing we wanted to get across. Jennifer and I got started a little earlier, and thankfully we did because I think it helped both of us become who we are."

Candy was haunted by a painful past. He was five years old when his father, Sidney Candy, died suddenly of a heart attack at age 35, days before the actor’s birthday. The film noted that there’s a family history of heart disease

A young John Candy outdoors with his father and brother.

A young John Candy is seen here with his father and brother. (Prime Video)

While Candy turned to performing to cope with the loss, the thought of death never left him. The film revealed that when his pal John Belushi died of a drug overdose in 1982 at age 33, Candy was visibly shaken and frightened.

A close-up of John Belushi in a fedora.

John Belushi died on March 5, 1982, in Los Angeles. He was 33. (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty Images)

As his fame grew, so did the scrutiny around his weight. Jennifer, 45, told Fox News Digital that the film also aimed to show her father’s journey to self-acceptance.

"Like Del Griffith, he knows he’s imperfect," she said, referring to her father’s character in the 1987 film "Planes, Trains & Automobiles."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Steve Martin and John Candy in character driving a car in the snow.

Steve Martin and John Candy sit in a destroyed car in a scene from the film "Planes, Trains & Automobiles," circa 1987. (Paramount/Getty Images)

Jennifer Candy, Rosemary Candy and Chris Candy embracing each other during the premiere of "I Like Me."

From left: Jennifer Candy, Rosemary Candy and Christopher Candy attend the Los Angeles special screening of Amazon MGM Studios' "John Candy: I Like Me" at The Montalban on Oct. 2, 2025. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images)

Chris said that during production, he became a detective in his father’s life story. He was eight years old when the patriarch died.

"I think what was the most surprising . . . was realizing the connective tissue between me and my father," he said. "This idea of genes and inheritance and psychological inheritance and how there are so many things that he grappled with, how many things or behaviors of his that I feel on a day-to-day basis that I wasn’t aware that he felt."

John Candy imitating his sleeping baby on his back.

Jennifer Candy was 13 years old when her father died. Her younger brother, Chris Candy, was eight years old.  (Prime Video)

"We joke about it, but I am notoriously 15 minutes late for things, or I’m very casual with time," he chuckled. "He had that same trait in his 20s and 30s. His friends called him ‘No-Show.’ My friends call it ‘Candy Time.’ That’s a small thing, but he wasn’t there to teach me to be that casual with time. It was moments like that where I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there’s so much that we have in common.’ And he wasn’t around to tell me to be that way."

John Candy in a pool with one of his children.

John Candy was described as a devoted family man who didn't like to be away from his wife and children for too long. (Prime Video)

In the documentary, Candy was depicted as a gentle giant — a hardworking, devoted family man who prioritized the needs of others over his own. Friends wondered if Candy knew his time would be short.

"I seem to recall him saying, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it past 35,’" Eugene Levy said in the film.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

John Candy smiling getting his makeup done.

"SCTV" actor John Candy is seen here getting his makeup touched up. The Canadian sketch comedy series aired from 1976 to 1984. (Michael Stuparyk/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Jennifer said she wasn’t surprised that Candy was considered Hollywood’s nice guy.

"I think that has to do a lot with his upbringing and his family," she explained. "The people he surrounded himself with were also very important. And being Canadian, people do joke about that. 

John Candy is seen here flexing with his son.

John Candy is survived by his two children. (Prime Video)

"My dad’s family growing up had their flaws, but they were also, at the core, good people. They cared for each other and watched each other’s backs. Those core values stuck with our dad. He and our mom had very similar values. My mom also kept him grounded. And I think the way you treat people, it’s really important. You get farther that way in life."

John Candy in a tux holding his Emmy Award and a cigarette.

John Candy is seen at the 35th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 25, 1983, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

As Candy later struggled with his mental health, friends were concerned about his worsening physical health. Candy was self-conscious about his weight, which was reported to be more than 300 pounds at one point. His widow, Rosemary Candy, described in the film how he tried to lose weight, only to be told by Hollywood executives to pack on the pounds for roles. She worried about how the stress of a grueling Hollywood schedule was impacting her husband’s heart.

Pals admitted that Candy often resisted advice. He still attempted to overcome his smoking, drinking, and overeating.

John Candy wearing a plaid shirt giving a shy smile to photographers.

John Candy, seen here in 1990, was sensitive to comments made about his weight. (Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"I remember John going through doctors like cigarettes," friend Dave Thomas said in the film. "A doctor would tell him, ‘You’ve got to lose weight, you’ve got to stop drinking.’ John didn’t want to hear that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

John Candy joking around with Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks is grabbed by his pal and co-star John Candy in a scene for the TriStar Pictures movie "Volunteers," circa 1984. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Candy’s children didn’t just cry sad tears while making this film — there were plenty of joyful ones, too. For them, they witnessed a life cut short, but well lived.

Even Murray, 75, admitted, "I wish I had some more bad things to say about him, but that’s the problem when you talk about John. He was good to people." 

John Candy with his hands touching his face and smiling in a suit.

During John Candy's funeral, the 405 freeway was shut down in his honor. (Patti Gower/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

One of Jennifer’s favorite moments was learning how Candy spent a night out with Jack Nicholson and then shot his racquetball scene in the 1984 film "Splash" while hungover.

John Candy drinking a beer and being exhausted after playing racquetball in "Splash."

John Candy skyrocketed to fame after starring in 1984's "Splash." (Everett)

"You can see in the film how he survived it — not very well," she chuckled. "And the fact that our dad said it only took three takes for him to get knocked on the head with a racquetball. Did he learn his lesson? Yeah. But if we were asked to party with Jack Nicholson, we’d probably say yes."

"John Candy: I Like Me" premieres Oct. 10 on Prime Video.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue