'The Baltimorons' Review: Christmas comes early with this charming, feel-good rom-com

We're all in desperate need of a feel-good escape, especially after the horrific past couple of weeks our country has endured. Going to the movies used to serve that purpose. They still do, but perhaps the "feel-good" part to a lesser extent.

And if you want to leapfrog over Halloween, Thanksgiving and everything pumpkin spice and go right into the holiday season, then look no further than IFC's Christmas rom-com, "The Baltimorons."

It begins on Christmas Eve with lovable loser Cliff Cashen (Michael Strassner), a failed sketch comic and a recovering alcoholic trying to pursue a so-called "normal" life. That means finding work as a mortgage broker (if he passes the exam) and settling down with his fiancée, Brittany (Olivia Luccardi). Brittany does her very best keeping Cliff on the straight and narrow as he is urged by an old comedy buddy of his to perform at a Christmas Eve show, something Brittany absolutely forbids since comedy and alcohol are completely intertwined for him.

A freak accident involving a loose brick at Brittany's parents' house, however, results in a dental emergency for calamity-prone Cliff. Out of desperation, he drives to the only dentist in Baltimore who answers his call. Coming to the rescue is Didi (Liz Larsen), a no-nonsense workaholic divorcee who's a bit rough around the edges.

Cliff slowly chisels away Didi's tough exterior while in the chair between his goofy one-liners and his over-the-top fear of needles. He also showers her with compliments, but she thinks the nitrous oxide is doing the talking.

Despite being an odd pairing, life seems to draw them together. Cliff gets told by Brittany that there's no more food at the dinner table, so he should pick something up (he asks himself why they couldn't just make him a plate — a good question indeed). And on top of that, his car gets towed. Meanwhile, Didi's Christmas Eve plans are scrapped after her daughter calls to say that dad (Didi's ex) and his much younger girlfriend had tied the knot earlier in the day and were throwing an impromptu reception at their house. So that means Didi will have to wait to see her daughter and granddaughter until Christmas Day. Out of kindness, Didi offers to drive Cliff to the impound lot. And knowing she doesn't have plans because he eavesdropped on her conversation, Cliff insists they get something to eat. Deep down, they both know no one should be alone on Christmas Eve.

At first, Didi is skeptical. Why does a youngish, bubbly guy like Cliff want to spend time with crotchety grandma like herself? Cliff's good nature ultimately calms her nerves. And over the course of the night, which takes them all over Baltimore, they encourage each other to face their personal obstacles — from Didi crashing her ex’s party to Cliff giving comedy another shot.

Although the age dynamic between Cliff and Didi is no Harold and Maude, it may be something the average viewer could struggle to wrap their mind around. Still, Strassner and Larsen's performances and the chemistry between the two make it work.

Larsen starts off as a tiny pit bull with plenty of sass to go around, but eventually her vulnerabilities slip through the cracks. She gives a moving performance, though the film truly belongs to her co-star.

Strassner, who co-wrote the film, shines as the semi-autobiographical Cliff, a teddy bear of a man who balances the battle of his personal demons with his cheesy jokes that finally make Didi smile. He's really as sweet as his candied sweet potatoes he insists Didi try in the car. Strassner's vibrant, innocent sense of humor is something we haven't seen since John Candy.

It's been more than a decade since writer/director Jay Duplass made anything for the big screen, spending most of that time on various TV projects. "The Baltimorons" is like a homecoming of sorts for him. After all, indie comedies are how he and his brother/creative partner Mark Duplass (credited as an executive producer) have made names for themselves. Unlike their earlier films like "Cyrus" and "Jeff, Who Lives at Home," "The Baltimorons" doesn't feature big-name actors. It benefits from that. Cliff and Didi feel like real people, something that might not have translated if the leads were Seth Rogen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Cliff and Didi, total strangers at the start, embark on an emotional adventure that follows the golden rule of improv comedy: "Yes, and." As Cliff explains to Didi during the show, it means going with the moment regardless of where it leads. And sometimes you land exactly where you’re supposed to be — even if you didn’t plan it.

The Verdict:

"The Baltimorons" is a charming, crowd-pleasing rom-com that can spice up your roster of go-to Christmas movies. Strassner and Larsen have you rooting for Cliff and Didi from start to finish, making this film worth checking out. And if you miss it in theaters, it can be a solid streamer at home under a cozy blanket later.

★★★ — SEE IT

"The Baltimorons" is rated R for language. Running time: 1 hour, 39 minutes. In select theaters now.