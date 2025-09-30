'The Smashing Machine' Review: Dwayne Johnson flexes his acting muscles in gritty biopic of UFC legend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For an entire generation of Americans, Dwayne Johnson has only been known as one of Hollywood's most bankable actors, not for being the professional wrestler known as simply "The Rock" that made him famous to begin with. But in A24's "The Smashing Machine," the two worlds collide.

Johnson is almost unrecognizable as real-life MMA fighter Mark Kerr, one of the pioneers that helped put the Ultimate Fighting Championship on the map in the late 90s. Today, UFC has gotten so popular that President Donald Trump is bringing the octagon to the White House lawn next Fourth of July to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

For Kerr, winning is all he knows. Early on in the film he says he "feels like a god" because every time he wins, there's always another fighter to face. Competing in Japan's Pride Fighting Championship, he is at a loss for words when a Japanese reporter presses him on how he would feel if he lost his next fight. He tells the reporter, "I don't know how to respond to that because I've never lost."

‘ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER’ REVIEW: LEONARDO DICAPRIO GOES FOR LAUGHS IN POLITICALLY CHARGED WILD RIDE

His winning streak comes at a cost as he struggles with his near-fatal opioid addiction. He does have his own support system, made up of his then-girlfriend (and eventual ex-wife) Dawn Staples, played by his "Jungle Cruise" co-star Emily Blunt, and his best pal, colleague and rival Mark Coleman, played by MMA fighter Ryan Bader making his acting debut.

Kerr is a gentle giant, having almost a child-like quality to him outside the ring (he repeatedly refers to his "tummy"). That said, the man sure has a temper — it's hard to imagine how much he spends replacing doors he's demolished from fits of rage in his house. Dawn can be a hot head too. While she was a positive force in combating his addiction, her own personal demons surface as she becomes resentful at how he's no longer fulfilling her needs after sobering up in rehab.

‘THE BALTIMORONS' REVIEW: CHRISTMAS COMES EARLY WITH THIS CHARMING, FEEL-GOOD ROM-COM

"The Smashing Machine" was written and directed by Benny Safdie, his first solo feature outing following co-directing 2019's brilliant "Uncut Gems" with his brother Josh Safdie. With "Uncut Gems," there was such an emotional investment for a viewer that was lacking in "The Smashing Machine." Sure, you're rooting for Kerr, but you're mostly going through the motions.

At the heart of this film is Johnson's transformative performance. For nearly 25 years, Johnson has only done popcorn flicks with many hits like his "Jumanji," "Fast & Furious" and "Moana" films, with a few misses along the way (ahem, "Tooth Fairy"). But never has he taken on a serious role like he does here. The deep shame he expresses in the hospital bed following an overdose reveals a side of "The Rock" audiences haven’t seen. The performance could be Johnson’s version of Matthew McConaughey’s career pivot with "Dallas Buyers Club." So don't be surprised if Johnson lands himself an Oscar nod next year.

Johnson’s transformation is aided by remarkable hair and makeup work that makes him disappear into Kerr. Shot on 16 and 65 mm film, "The Smashing Machine" feels like a time capsule — as if you’re watching an old VHS tape.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

The Verdict:

"The Smashing Machine" is a gritty biopic UFC and Johnson fans will appreciate, but it’s Johnson’s performance that gives the film its heartbeat. Johnson is "The Smashing Machine." Beyond that, there isn't much else to hold onto.

★★★ — STREAM IT LATER

"The Smashing Machine" is rated R for language and some drug abuse. Running time: 2 hours, 3 minutes. In theaters October 3, 2025.