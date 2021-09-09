Joe Concha: A Trump 2024 campaign is MSNBC, CNN's only hope for a ratings bump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

If you think supporters of Donald Trump are the happiest about his possible 2024 run. Think again!

Listen closely and you can hear the champagne corks popping at 30 Rock and Hudson Yards in New York City. So, who exists at those locations? MSNBC and CNN, of course!

And with the 45th president Donald Trump reportedly ready for another White House run, two cable "news" channels that have seen much of their respective audiences during the Trump era go elsewhere with ratings drops of 50, 60, and 70% since the beginning of the year alone--they couldn't be any more ecstatic about the prospect of Trump 2.0.

Because when you lose your primary focus of the past five years, and cheerleading for Joe Biden just doesn't make for compelling TV, the only hope is that Trump comes back to the big stage.

But this time - it will be the Biden-Harris record that will be put on display. Well, at least in theory and at least if we had a sane and sober press. Because it's Joe and Kamala who own skyrocketing inflation, skyrocketing crime, and a southern border that is an absolute train wreck.

COVID - where the president who inherited multiple vaccines and promised to get the virus under control is seeing his numbers tumble as the delta and mu variants spread.

And on Afghanistan, where the execution of the drawdown of the U.S. military was patently horrific and deadly, all while leaving Americans behind to the Taliban and ISIS.

No matter, most of the media will focus on Trump anyway in the most negative and hostile manner possible. Ratings--yeah they'll probably go back up as the integrity and credibility of a once-proud media industry will somehow sink to new lows.

If that's even possible.