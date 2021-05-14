Joe Concha: Media not questioning politics at play in CDC's new mask guidelines

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

There are more questions than answers after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly lifted its mask mandate.

The CDC now says those vaccinated for COVD-19 don’t have to wear a mask anymore. Yay! Maybe.

But, from a media perspective, shouldn’t we be skeptical around the timing? Because I’m old enough to remember Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the coronavirus task force, telling his home away from home, CNN, the U.S. needed to be recording less than 10,000 cases per day for restrictions to be lifted. As of Thursday, the seven-day rolling average is 36,000, so we’re nowhere near that.

We were also told by CDC director Rochelle Walensky that 2-year-olds and up had to wear masks at outdoor camps over the summer.

So what’s going on here? Could this have something to do with politics? Absitively—to invent a word.

We’ve got a gas shortage crisis, the Middle East is currently on fire, inflation fears, and a border crisis that has become a catastrophe with no end in sight. Is the tail wagging the dog again?

Meanwhile, CNN is not happy about losing its version of Fear Factor via COVID becoming less of a story. One of its top medical analysts, Dr. Leana Wen, just tweeted this:

Endangering everyone? As of a week ago, nearly 85 percent of seniors in this country have been vaccinated. Ninety-five percent of COVID deaths in the U.S. occurred with those 50 and older. That’s according to the data, so Dr. Wen is engaging in fearmongering at its finest.

Looking back, the CDC used to be seen on the same level as NASA. But now it appears to be just as political and biased as the media. Making you wonder—who can we trust anymore?