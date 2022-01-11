Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

CBS’ Gayle King reveals exhaustion with COVID-19: ‘So tired’ of being afraid

King tells 'The Late Show' she'd rather run through Times Square 'buck naked' than be locked down

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Media top headlines January 11 Video

Media top headlines January 11

In media news today, ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’ gets worried Madison Cawthorn might ask to come on the show, an LA Times columnist says publicly mocking deaths of anti-vaxxers is ‘necessary’ to create ‘teachable moments,’ and ‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin says she no longer trusts CDC guidelines.

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King is sick and tired of the coronavirus pandemic, she told "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Monday.

"I’m so tired or being tired and afraid of this," she said. "I think we all have got to figure out how we can live our lives and navigate it. And that’s where I am."

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 7: CBS Mornings Co-Host Gayle King broadcasts live from Times Square.

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 7: CBS Mornings Co-Host Gayle King broadcasts live from Times Square. (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

King and Colbert both agreed they want to "be good" regarding following COVID rules and regulations, but keeping up has left them "exhausted." Prior to the show, King disclosed to Colbert that she’s fully vaccinated before giving him a hug to which Colbert replied, "it doesn’t matter."

‘THE VIEW’ HOST SUNNY HOSTIN SAYS SHE NO LONGER TRUSTS CDC GUIDELINES

"Well, if you test positive… I have to stop the show," he backtracked.

"And there are already so many breakthroughs, so I am worried about that," she responded.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25:  (L-R) Editor-at-Large at O, The Oprah Magazine Gayle King, Oprah, and Editor in Chief at O, The Oprah Magazine Lucy Kaylin attend Hearst MagFront 2016 at Hearst Tower on October 25, 2016 in New York City.  (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Hearst)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25:  (L-R) Editor-at-Large at O, The Oprah Magazine Gayle King, Oprah, and Editor in Chief at O, The Oprah Magazine Lucy Kaylin attend Hearst MagFront 2016 at Hearst Tower on October 25, 2016 in New York City.  (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Hearst) ( Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Hearst)

The TV personality expressed her gratitude to CBS for testing employees on a regular basis, even though the potential for the company’s emergency contingency plan to send workers back home under lockdown haunts her.

"I would much rather run down Times Square buck naked than go back home," she said. "Buck naked! That’s what I would rather do."

Several liberal journalists have appeared to shift their thinking on coronavirus mandates and lock-downs in the wake of officials' response to the omicron variant. CNN's Brian Stelter, for instance, was among the media figures who as of late have wondered if more school closures would actually do more harm than good.

"Since we're hearing about schools closing again, we collectively took action to protect the elderly in 2020," he said last month. "Now, shouldn't we be doing more to protect children by letting them live normal lives? Are we really going to let the kids suffer even more?"

A line of cars stretching several blocks wait to pull into an appointment-only COVID-19 testing center, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Seattle. Washington. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A line of cars stretching several blocks wait to pull into an appointment-only COVID-19 testing center, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Seattle. Washington. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

MSNBC's Chris Hayes also used King's word, "exhaustion," to describe how many Americans must be feeling with the new wave of coronavirus orders, while comparing the virus to the flu.

"The flu of course can still be dangerous … but we don't orient our lives around the flu," Hayes said. "So that's closer to the level of risk that 200 million Americans … are now dealing with," he said, adding that the "sheer exhaustion" for Americans had altered the "politics of the pandemic."