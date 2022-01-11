CBS’ Gayle King reveals exhaustion with COVID-19: ‘So tired’ of being afraid

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King is sick and tired of the coronavirus pandemic, she told "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Monday.

"I’m so tired or being tired and afraid of this," she said. "I think we all have got to figure out how we can live our lives and navigate it. And that’s where I am."

King and Colbert both agreed they want to "be good" regarding following COVID rules and regulations, but keeping up has left them "exhausted." Prior to the show, King disclosed to Colbert that she’s fully vaccinated before giving him a hug to which Colbert replied, "it doesn’t matter."

"Well, if you test positive… I have to stop the show," he backtracked.

"And there are already so many breakthroughs, so I am worried about that," she responded.

The TV personality expressed her gratitude to CBS for testing employees on a regular basis, even though the potential for the company’s emergency contingency plan to send workers back home under lockdown haunts her.

"I would much rather run down Times Square buck naked than go back home," she said. "Buck naked! That’s what I would rather do."

Several liberal journalists have appeared to shift their thinking on coronavirus mandates and lock-downs in the wake of officials' response to the omicron variant. CNN's Brian Stelter, for instance, was among the media figures who as of late have wondered if more school closures would actually do more harm than good.

"Since we're hearing about schools closing again, we collectively took action to protect the elderly in 2020," he said last month. "Now, shouldn't we be doing more to protect children by letting them live normal lives? Are we really going to let the kids suffer even more?"

MSNBC's Chris Hayes also used King's word, "exhaustion," to describe how many Americans must be feeling with the new wave of coronavirus orders, while comparing the virus to the flu.

"The flu of course can still be dangerous … but we don't orient our lives around the flu," Hayes said. "So that's closer to the level of risk that 200 million Americans … are now dealing with," he said, adding that the "sheer exhaustion" for Americans had altered the "politics of the pandemic."