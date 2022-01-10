CNN's Jake Tapper panned for finally saying COVID hospitalization stats are 'misleading': 'Two years too late'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper went viral on Monday for making an observation that many critics of COVID restrictions have echoed throughout the course of the pandemic.

Following CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky's admission that up to 40% of reported COVID hospitalizations are due to other medical emergencies, Tapper sounded the alarm about the inflated statistics.

CDC DIRECTOR WALENSKY FAILS TO DISCLOSE HOW MANY DEATHS WERE ‘FROM’ COVID-19: ‘DATA WILL BE FORTHCOMING’

"So, the hospitals are still stretched thin because of this... but if 40% in some hospitals- 40% of the people who have COVID don't necessarily have problematic COVID- they're there because they got in a car accident, they're there because, you know, they bump their head, and they're being included as ‘in the hospital with COVID,’ that number seems kind of misleading," Tapper told CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

"We're two years into this, and we need the clearest picture possible. If somebody's in the hospital with a broken leg and they also have asymptomatic COVID, that should not be counted as hospitalized with COVID, clearly," Tapper later added.

Critics pummeled "The Lead" anchor for not having had taken the lead on the problematic data being shared by the CDC.

"In this clip, @JakeTapper is absolutely right that counting all people in the hospital WITH COVID as being there FOR COVID is wildly misleading -- especially since it applies to close to 50% -- but it's so striking how many arguments that were long taboo are now all being aired," journalist Glenn Greenwald reacted.

CDC DIRECTOR'S ABC NEWS INTERVIEW REMARKS ABOUT COVID-19 VICTIMS WITH ‘CORMORBIDITIES’ SPARK CONFUSION

"These media people were the ones who were supposed to be looking at data skeptically. It has been obvious, for at least a year and a half, that this was happening. Alternative media noticed and was attacked for delivering the truth," Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich tweeted.

"Two years into covid @cnn has suddenly discovered the difference between being hospitalized with covid and being hospitalized because of covid. Anyone who has bothered to look at the data has, of course, known this for two years," Outkick founder Clay Travis knocked the liberal network.

"You don't get credit for asking the right questions too late," political commentator Ben McDonald pointed out.

"Imagine it taking you two years to figure this out," Media Research Center TV managing editor Brittany Hughes wrote.

"All of these people completely turned on a dime and acknowledged the things "conspiracy theorists" have been saying for two years were true only when Joe Biden's national covid strategy collapsed during an election year that Democrats are losing," conservative strategist Greg Price tweeted.

"Two years too late Jake," Claremont Institute's Nick Short told the CNN anchor.