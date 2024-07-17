Expand / Collapse search
OPINION

JD Vance could give Millennials a seat at the geriatric table of national politics

In a Washington where septuagenarians are considered young, we now have a bona fide 30-something

Carol Roth By Carol Roth Fox News
Published
Age is front-and-center on the ballot this November, with President Joe Biden 81 years old and in a cognitive nosedive, and Donald Trump a spritelier 78. But with Trump picking as his running mate JD Vance, who is exactly half his age, Millennials could finally have a representative among the geriatrics.

Of course, as a Gen X-er myself, I can’t help but notice that our generation has been ignored again. Kamala Harris misses the traditional Gen X cutoff by a few months, and let’s be honest, she presents much more like a Boomer than a product of the "I want my MTV" generation. But, despite the Gen X snub, it is a relief to see a candidate young enough to understand the concerns of younger generations, but also old enough to have the requisite experience to be on the ballot.

TRUMP TO HOLD INDOOR RALLY WITH JD VANCE ONE WEEK AFTER SURVIVING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

JD Vance is introduced during the Republican National Convention

Trump's pick for Vice President, U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

While many still consider Millennials wet behind the ears, the youngest part of this cohort is nearing 30 and the oldest is in their early-to-mid 40s, depending on which definition you use. Millennials are active in the heart of our workforce. They must deal with the challenges of the economy and inflation, with credit card, auto and student loan debt, and are also struggling with the difficult environment for buying a home.

Three shots of Biden during the debate

President Biden’s disastrous debate performance "changed people’s calculations about how candid they would be" about his cognitive issues, according to Olivia Nuzzi. ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) | (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) | Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

Having their voices heard and represented by someone who isn’t more than twice their age and who has lived in circumstances and time periods that resemble their own should be a refreshing and welcome change for Millennials and even Gen Xers and older Gen Zers. 

Moreover, putting Vance on the ticket signals that the GOP’s future doesn’t lie with just the older members of the party. It’s a strategic move that communicates that the GOP is thinking ahead to 2028 and beyond.

Should Trump defeat Biden, Vance would be poised to run for president as he turns 44 years old, which would be even younger than our last youthful president, Barack Obama, who was 47 years old at his inauguration.

Mitch McConnell is a Republican senator from Kentucky and the Senate GOP leader and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Mitch McConnell is a Republican senator from Kentucky and the Senate GOP leader and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Getty Images)

With more than half of the country's wealth held by the Baby Boom generation, Social Security on the brink of insolvency, and the general weakness of the overall U.S. fiscal foundation, younger Americans are disheartened seeing people like Nancy Pelosi (84), Chuck Schumer (73), Mitch McConnell (82), and Biden making policy decisions they won't have to live with. Even Kamala Harris, who turns 60 in October, isn’t seen as being young enough to be in touch with concerns over where the country is headed, whether decisions made today will create havoc in the future, and what that all means for younger Americans who are having more consternation about seizing the American Dream.

Vance has a unique opportunity to bring a combination of wisdom and youth to bear and to help steer the U.S. in a direction that creates strength and opportunity, not just for today, but for the long-term. That "age" factor should be a positive one when Millennials cast their votes in November.

Carol Roth is a former investment banker, entrepreneur and author of the new book "You Will Own Nothing" Broadside Books. Her previous books are "The War on Small Business" and the New York Times bestseller "The Entrepreneur Equation."