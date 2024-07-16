Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump to hold indoor rally with JD Vance one week after surviving assassination attempt

The Grand Rapids rally comes one week after Trump survived an assassination attempt

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Former President Donald Trump will hold an indoor rally just one week after surviving an attempted assassination.

Trump plans to hold the rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 20 with Ohio Sen. JD Vance, whom the former president chose as his running mate Monday, Fox News has confirmed, marking his first campaign appearance with Vance as his vice presidential candidate.

The rally comes just one week after Trump was grazed in the ear by a gunman at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania, a shooting that also resulted in the death of one rally goer and two additional injuries.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES JD VANCE AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE 

The rally will be held inside the Van Andel Arena, with Secret Service officials recently warning the Trump campaign against holding outdoor rallies, the report notes.

Trump made his first public appearance since the attempt on his life during the Republican National Convention Monday, deciding not to alter his schedule despite the shooting. The former president made a dramatic entrance to the deafening cheers of supporters in the audience before taking a seat and listening to speeches made by everyday Americans, at times appearing emotional as people on the stage outlined the case to send him back to the White House.

Donald Trump raises his fist during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump raises his fist during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 15, 2024.  (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

The former president is expected to make a speech to cap off the convention Thursday, with reports indicating that Trump plans to send a message of unity in the aftermath of his near miss.

Trump holds fist

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

Vance, meanwhile, will be making his first campaign appearance since learning Monday that he was chosen to run with Trump. Vance, who grew up in Ohio, is seen by the campaign as especially fit to appeal to working class voters in midwestern battleground states such as Michigan.

