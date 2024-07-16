Trump to hold indoor rally with JD Vance one week after surviving assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump will hold an indoor rally just one week after surviving an attempted assassination.

Trump plans to hold the rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 20 with Ohio Sen. JD Vance, whom the former president chose as his running mate Monday, Fox News has confirmed, marking his first campaign appearance with Vance as his vice presidential candidate.

The rally comes just one week after Trump was grazed in the ear by a gunman at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania, a shooting that also resulted in the death of one rally goer and two additional injuries.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES JD VANCE AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE

The rally will be held inside the Van Andel Arena, with Secret Service officials recently warning the Trump campaign against holding outdoor rallies, the report notes.

Trump made his first public appearance since the attempt on his life during the Republican National Convention Monday, deciding not to alter his schedule despite the shooting. The former president made a dramatic entrance to the deafening cheers of supporters in the audience before taking a seat and listening to speeches made by everyday Americans, at times appearing emotional as people on the stage outlined the case to send him back to the White House.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING FROM THE GOP CONVENTION

The former president is expected to make a speech to cap off the convention Thursday, with reports indicating that Trump plans to send a message of unity in the aftermath of his near miss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vance, meanwhile, will be making his first campaign appearance since learning Monday that he was chosen to run with Trump. Vance, who grew up in Ohio, is seen by the campaign as especially fit to appeal to working class voters in midwestern battleground states such as Michigan.