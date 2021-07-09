Janice Dean: Cuomo shameless about profiting off of pandemic

Here we go again. Governor Andrew Cuomo, like many in the liberal media, just can’t stop patting himself on the back for his alleged leadership during the pandemic, despite the devastation and havoc he wreaked on many New York families, including mine.

In a Thursday speech at the National Governor’s Association, the governor said: "Very few people were going through what we went through and we went through it together."

And then added: "Speaking for myself, it was a tremendous personal benefit."

Cuomo’s arrogance truly knows no bounds.

His "tremendous personal benefit" came in the form of a $5.1 million book he wrote in the middle of a pandemic profiting off the deaths of over 50,000 New Yorkers. More than 15,000 of them were seniors.

Daniel Arbeeny, who lost his father Norman last spring after he contracted COVID in his Brooklyn nursing home, told me there are two types of personal benefits the governor has enjoyed during the pandemic:

"The $5.1 million personal benefit he reaped because of his proven lies and subsequent coverup of the true death toll. And the political benefits that he reaped worldwide again because of the lies he propagated about the death toll. His personal gain came at a terrible cost to the family members of the 15,000 loved ones that died as a direct result in him forcing COVID patients into nursing homes against all science."

And the really infuriating part for our families? Cuomo continues to get away with this kind of behavior –– perhaps because so many lawmakers and members of the media still seem unbothered as the disgraced governor parades around at these types of events as some type of hero while fundraising for a fourth term.

Meanwhile, every time he opens his mouth, he insults those of us who are still waiting for answers and accountability as to why the governor and his administration allowed more than 9,000 COVID-positive patients into nursing homes and then covered it up.

Cuomo’s multi-million-dollar book is under investigation by both federal and state officials. His remarks to fellow governors on Thursday forgot to include that he is not only under investigation for the nursing home tragedy cover-up, and his disgusting book, but the fact that during the early stages of the pandemic Cuomo gave out VIP COVID tests to his friends and family while nursing homes were not allowed to test incoming infected patients.

He also failed to mention the other investigation he’s under which involves multiple women who have come forward with sexual harassment allegations. Shame on the National Governor’s Association for allowing this guy to speak at all.

Cuomo says he did the best work that they could do under the circumstances, and together with his administration, they saved lives. But for families who lost loved ones in nursing homes, his policies actually did harm and put our most vulnerable at risk.

And the fact Andrew Cuomo continues to get away with it makes us sick.

