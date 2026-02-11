Some states have let unqualified foreign drivers on the road and Americans pay the price

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Once again, America is mourning because our commercial driver’s licensing (CDL) system failed.

Federal authorities say a Kyrgyz national behind the wheel of a semi-truck crossed into oncoming traffic in Jay County, Indiana, killing four people and injuring several others. ICE has since arrested the driver. But for the families of those lost, enforcement after the fact is cold comfort.

Operating an 80,000-pound commercial vehicle is not a right. It’s a responsibility. And when that responsibility is handed to someone who is not properly vetted nor qualified to operate it, the results can be catastrophic.

The state of Pennsylvania issued this truck driver a non-domiciled CDL, a credential given to someone who is legally allowed to work in the U.S. but doesn’t permanently live in the state issuing the license — often foreign nationals working under temporary U.S. work authorization. But they must meet the same rigorous federal standards as all CDLs.

Federal audits have repeatedly shown that some states are cutting corners. Weak oversight and poor enforcement have allowed unqualified drivers to slip through the cracks and onto America’s highways, putting law-abiding motorists and professional truck drivers at risk.

We’ve seen the consequences before. Last summer in Florida, a driver who was in the country illegally killed three people after making an illegal U-turn on the busy Florida Turnpike. That driver had failed his commercial driver’s test 10 times yet still held a CDL, rightfully triggering the need for enhanced state review and federal legislation to create new safeguards around how CDLs are issued.

Investigations have exposed glaring systemic failures in states like California, where audits found a staggering share of non-domiciled CDLs were issued in ways that failed to comply with federal safety and immigration standards, including instances tied to a fatal Ontario, Calif., highway crash in October that claimed three lives.

Professional truck drivers endure intensive training, strict drug and alcohol testing, English proficiency requirements, and continuous oversight. These are core safety protocols designed to protect everyone on our roads. When it comes to highway safety, rules and regulations only matter if they’re enforced.

Allowing individuals who do not meet these standards to operate big rigs is not just irresponsible. It’s outright dangerous, and the preventable crashes in Florida and California, and now this latest crash in Indiana are stark reminders of what can — and does — go wrong.

The Trump administration deserves credit for stepping in where states failed. Under President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the federal government has tightened oversight of non-domiciled CDLs, expanded audits of state licensing agencies, and held states accountable when they fail to verify legal status, qualifications, and basic safety requirements. But we can't stop there. As I testified on Capitol Hill in January, Congress has an opportunity to take decisive action and build on the Department of Transportation’s ongoing efforts to restore nationwide uniformity, improve the integrity of driver vetting and credentialing, and rebuild public confidence in the safety and reliability of the commercial driving workforce.

Too many families have already suffered unimaginable loss. We must not wait for the next tragic headline to drive reform. Ensuring every CDL holder is qualified is essential and states must be held accountable when they fail to uphold federal law.

America’s highways demand professionalism and accountability. Anything less is a disservice to the American people.