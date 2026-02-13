BROADCAST BIAS: 'The View' isn't news — it's Democratic talking points on repeat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Too often, watching the ladies on ABC’s "The View" is like finding the five more partisan Democrat accounts on Instagram or X. You’ll get every Democratic National Committee talking point, with an emphasis on how the left is amazing and the right will end democracy as we know it.

This week, "The View" crew repeatedly gushed over the allegedly marvelous Super Bowl halftime show of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, because he hates President Donald Trump and ICE. The fact that it was almost entirely in Spanish (except for a Lady Gaga interlude) was a point of pride and proved that Americans are backward people. "This country seems to be one of the only countries in the world that is so proud of being monolingual and not being able to communicate in more than one language," Co-host Sunny Hostin complained. "And, the fact of the matter is, in about 20 years, multi-ethnic people will be the majority in this country! So, if you don't understand Spanish, maybe start taking a little Duolingo course!"

Co-host Joy Behar added disdain to the Bad Bunny critics: "These are not exactly the same people that go to the opera where they speak Italian and French. But let’s not go there. The country, in my opinion, has a misplaced set of values."

Try to imagine Behar feeling morally superior as she goes to the Metropolitan Opera in New York to see the new woke version of Bizet’s "Carmen," where the setting is MAGA – "an industrial American town" in flyover country – and the villains are ICE agents. Then it doesn’t matter if it’s in French.

JIMMY KIMMEL CALLS OUT LIBERALS FOR NOT ACTUALLY BEING FANS OF BAD BUNNY DESPITE HAILING HALFTIME SHOW

The only hope in the coming weeks is that Alyssa Farah Griffin’s maternity leave results in a little more conservative dissent on this remarkably one-sided program. Already, fans of the show are up in arms that Elisabeth Hasselbeck is going to pop in, as if she was unacceptably ultraconservative in her decade on the show. It’s easier for the liberals to feel smart when nobody calls them out for sounding stupid.

On Thursday, after Attorney General Pam Bondi testified before Congress, Hostin accused Bondi of ruining the Department of Justice, which had supposedly never been a partisan agency under Democrat Presidents Bill Clinton or Barack Obama or Joe Biden. "The Justice Department is in shambles. So, the people of the United States have that person who is deeply unqualified, who is deeply unserious as their protection, as the person that is the chief law enforcement officer of the United States of America! I am so disgusted! I am so saddened by what is the destruction of one of the biggest and strongest institutions in our country!" Nobody pushes back on these speeches.

Then Behar typically came unglued: "By the way, you know, just a little history, during the Watergate scandal President Nixon did not go to jail but John Mitchell did. John Mitchell was his attorney general. So, at the end of the day, Miss Bondi, you're looking at some prison time." For what? Who needs to look it up? Emotion in search of an applause line is everything.

Minutes later, she played historian again, in the fight between Trump and Democrats in Congress like Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, who nudged military personnel to defy Trump: "Again, I hate to bring up history again but there's something called the Nuremberg defense, which basically states that acting under orders, illegal orders does not relieve a person of responsibility under international law." They always have to compare Trump to Hitler and his Nazi underlings.

She continued: "These people were saying, you do not have to obey an illegal order. And the illegal orders are the following," she said, reading from a paper. "Telling generals to send members into major cities to use them as training grounds. Suggesting that troops shoot protesters in the legs. Ordering unlawful military strikes on boats in international waters…. the Nuremberg Trial proved that going against an illegal order is legit."

Nobody should want these ladies as their experts on history or politics or culture. But they are reliable robots on the social-media memes and themes that the Democrats use in their efforts to win every news cycle. It’s shocking that this show is under the ABC News umbrella, because there’s nothing in this show that sounds like journalism.