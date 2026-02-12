DAVID MARCUS: Guess who has done more than anyone to expose Epstein's evil exploits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has now been confirmed that Donald Trump has spent nearly two decades trying to expose the evil actions of Jeffrey Epstein, starting as far back as 2006, when the future president was already assisting Florida police.

"Thank goodness you’re stopping him," Trump told a sheriff when word of the 2006 investigation of Epstein got out, adding, "Everyone has known he was doing this," while also telling authorities to focus on Ghislaine Maxwell, who he described as the creepy financier’s "evil" "operative."

That investigation led to a slap on the wrist for Epstein, who thought he was out of the woods legally, and might have been, had it not been for that pesky Palm Beach neighbor named Donald Trump.

That is because eventually, Trump would become president, and, during his first term, the federal investigation by his Department of Justice into Epstein would be revived, the monster would be arrested, and, well, we all know what happened next.

Even if Epstein did take the coward’s exit, killing himself and denying his victims and the public a trial and full accounting of his crimes, Trump eliminated the threat. No child would ever be a victim of Epstein again.

Fast-forward to Trump’s second term, and his White House has produced millions of pages of documents surrounding Epstein, even though the president, quite correctly, had expressed fears that innocent people could be harmed by the release.

Three million pages of documents were released last week. Laid end to end they would stretch across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and even though redactions were legally necessary, Congress has access to the unredacted files.

To put a fine point on it, for 20 years there has been nobody on the planet who has done more to bring to light the truth behind Epstein’s crimes and associations than Trump. Yet Democrats like Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and the GOP’s constant contrarian Rep. Thomas Massie R-Ky., still ludicrously insist the administration is hiding some vital and dark truth from us.

What is amazing, and a cynic might call suspicious, is that these Democrats and Massie expressed little to no interest in Epstein until Trump was sworn in for his second term.

For four years under the Biden administration, no Democrat said a word about Epstein. It went back to being the crossword puzzle answer for "Horshack's sweathog pal," as far as they were concerned.

It looks an awful lot like the Democrats and their little mascot Massie have focused so much attention and energy on Epstein, not to support victims, which they could have done under Biden, but to harm Trump politically.

We know there is truth to this because everything the Trump administration does, be it bombing Iran or investigating fraud in Minnesota, is treated by Democrats as a ‘Wag the Dog’ situation where the president’s real goal is to distract from Epstein.

Rep. Ilhan Omar D-Minn. on social media this week called Trump the leader of the "Pedophile Protection Party," and called for his execution, even though, as we saw above, Trump tried to stop Epstein for decades.

At the Grammy’s, alleged comedian Trevor Noah falsely claimed that Trump partied on Epstein island, and every foreign social media bot account funded by our enemies is gleefully parroting the Democrats’ lies about Trump.

There is only one thing left that Trump could do to bring more light to Epstein’s evil, and that would be to grant Maxwell the clemency she is seeking in exchange for her testimony about Epstein and his associates. But it's unclear where Democrats stand on this.

I reached out to Khanna, who, to his credit, will generally text you back if you ask what he had for breakfast, to see if he could support a deal for Maxwell, given his belief that there are men guilty of child sexual abuse who still need to be punished.

This time, I got no reply from Khanna. I suspect that was because there is no good answer. If this was a mob trial, you’d flip Maxwell to jail bigger fish, but if that happens, the Democrats lose Epstein as a political cudgel with which to lie about Trump.

In all likelihood, just as with the John F. Kennedy assasination, there will always be a sizable chunk of the populace that believes all kinds of Epstein conspiracies for a very long time, maybe forever. We still debate how, or even if, Roman emperors were murdered.

But one thing is entirely clear to any fair observer: For 20 years, in and out of office, Donald J Trump has been exposing the evil crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, and he still is.