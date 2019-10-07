Deroy Murdock: When it comes to Hunter Biden, 'Big Media' has a newfound respect for privacy

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Deroy Murdock on October 7 on "Fox News@Night with Shannon Bream" at 11 p.m. ET.

The Biden-family corruption scandal lacks something that was impossible to miss in the cases of Brett Kavanaugh, Michael Cohen, Anthony Weiner, Bernie Madoff, and just about every other recent, major controversy.

Where is the media scrum in front of Hunter Biden’s home?

During the Kavanaugh, Cohen, Weiner, Madoff, and similar imbroglios, TV lenses were trained on their residences, offices, and related locations. Every time Kavanaugh left his house, viewers watched him, on live TV, hop into a dark SUV and speed to Capitol Hill or elsewhere. News crews chased Cohen up and down Manhattan’s Park Avenue. Madoff barely could traverse his Upper East Side sidewalk, for all the cameras and microphones clogging his path. Weiner once was caught en route to the dry cleaners near Union Square, generating sassy headlines about Weiner’s dirty laundry.

Hunter Biden has endured none of this.

Where are the lenses pointed into his living room? Why don’t we see him going out to dinner, walking his dog, collecting his mail, and so on?

Is there a double standard here? Or have the American media strayed so far from basic newsgathering that they simply cannot find Hunter’s house?

While it’s impossible to prove a negative, the Media Research Center’s Brent Baker knows what he’s missed regarding Hunter Biden. “I’ve seen no evidence of anything even stakeout-adjacent,” Baker tells me. He adds that, even though this has been the No. 1 story for the past fortnight, images of Biden the younger have been limited to “lots of file photos and brief video clips of him next to his dad in years past.”

And why would the former vice president’s son be spared the unsurpassed company of camera- and microphone-wielding news people?

“Journalists don’t consider the Hunter Biden story anything more than a distraction by President Trump to obfuscate his misdeeds,” Baker explains. “So why would they devote resources to stakeout duties that would convey relevance to a topic they consider irrelevant?”

Have the Big Media found a brand-new respect for the privacy of newsmakers? There is no evidence of that, either.

By all means, people in the headlines should enjoy personal peace and quiet. When Hunter Biden goes to a TV studio or hotel ballroom to make a statement — for which America eagerly awaits — the media should cover that. Otherwise, leave him alone.

However, this is not the news industry’s new standard. Not even close.

So, in short: Where is Hunter Biden, and why aren’t the media in his driveway looking for him?

