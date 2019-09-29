Mary Anne Marsh: Impeachment inquiry so far – Trump's days are numbered and never underestimate Pelosi

On the day Donald Trump stood before the United Nations advocating that the world embrace nationalism, Nancy Pelosi decided to protect our nation from Donald Trump.

And that means Trump’s days in the White House are numbered.

The past week revealed that Trump solicited foreign assistance from Ukraine for his 2020 election, hid the transcript of that request on a separate, highly secure computer system designed for national security purposes, and acknowledged that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and deemed it acceptable in a White House meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

House Speaker Pelosi has been clear that she would only support impeachment if it was necessary, bipartisan and had widespread support. Now, she has all three.

It is necessary to undertake the impeachment inquiry because Donald Trump admits to calling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he sought assistance and discussed a political rival. This solicitation gave Pelosi what she needed to undertake an impeachment inquiry.

It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election. That one request, without anything else, is enough to seek impeachment.

But, wait, there’s more…

Not only did Trump admit to making that call but equally alarming is the effort to hide it. The White House stored the transcript of this call on a highly secure, codeword encrypted, computer system designed for national security – not political – purposes. It is clear the transcript was stored there for political purposes given the damaging exchange.

The White House called it an effort to “button up” the storage of transcripts. Pelosi called it a “cover up”. By any measure, Pelosi is right. And, now it is bering reported that isn’t the only time that transcripts of Trump’s calls have been stored on that system.

Trump can’t withstand an impeachment inquiry and all that it will reveal.

Widespread support for Pelosi initiating an impeachment inquiry has also became evident.

Within one week of these allegations polls have shown a sharp increase in support of impeachment. The Marist Poll released early last week showed a 10-point jump from April, indicating that voters not only take these charges seriously but also have been open to a reason to support this action. An ABC poll released on Sunday showed a combined 64 percent of voters found Trump’s encouragement of the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son very serious/somewhat serious.

Add these polls to the 69 percent of voters who dislike Trump, from the latest Wall Street Journal poll before these developments, and it's clear that a lethal political combination is brewing for him.

On the same day Pelosi made her announcement, the U.S. Senate, in a unanimous, bipartisan vote, called for the whistleblower complaint to be provided to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. A unanimous vote. Every Republican and every Democrat. With the blessing of Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority leader. After the vote Republican Sen. Mitt Romney expressed his concerns about Trump’s conduct.

And now we have further reports on Trump's controversial meeting with the two Russian officials. When the meeting occurred in 2017, the White House banned the American press corps, but allowed Russian press in, alarming many intelligence officials as a potential security breach. Indeed, it was reported at the time that during the meeting Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russians that jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.

Pelosi summarized the totality of Trump’s conduct on Tuesday, saying the president “betrayed his oath of office, betrayed our national security, and betrayed the integrity of our elections.”

We learned in 2016 that if a foreign government is interfering in our elections then you can’t beat Trump at the ballot box. The Mueller report made clear that Russia interfered in 2016 and now we see efforts to do it again next year.

And if Trump is jeopardizing national security by seeking this assistance and revealing classified information to our enemies, then that is illegal as well.

Trump can’t withstand an impeachment inquiry and all that it will reveal. When the evidence is laid out, not only will the majority of Americans support impeachment, but Republican senators, especially the 19 who are up for re-election, will support it as well or face the wrath of voters in 2020.

Now, it is up to the American people, and the men and women they elected to Congress, We don't know exactly how this will play out, but two things are clear:

Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi.

Donald Trump’s days in the White House are numbered.

