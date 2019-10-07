Sen. Thom Tillis: Dems' strategy of personal destruction against Trump began with Brett Kavanaugh

Monday, October 7, marks one year since Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court. He is already proving to be a brilliant and fair-minded conservative jurist who follows the Constitution as written.

While Kavanaugh will undoubtedly make his lasting mark on the Court in the coming decades, his confirmation process will, unfortunately, go down in history as one of the low points of American politics.

It will be remembered as the moment in which Democrats, starving for a political victory following their stunning defeat to President Trump in 2016, adopted a politics of personal destruction strategy, launching a highly coordinated smear campaign against the president’s judicial nominee.

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I was on the frontline throughout the entire confirmation process and was one of Kavanaugh’s staunchest supporters.

It was surreal to see my Democratic colleagues abandon the basic tenants of due process, presuming Kavanaugh guilty until proven innocent.

Encouraged by their fanatical, left-wing base and a pliant media, no allegation was too far-fetched to embrace. They even sunk so low that they hyped up the egregiously false allegations made by the client of con-man lawyer Michael Avenatti. It was a disgrace.

Fortunately, their smear campaign failed. The truth prevailed and Kavanaugh was confirmed.

Fast forward to just a few weeks ago, when Democratic presidential candidates and mainstream media outlets pounced on a completely uncorroborated allegation against Kavanaugh published by The New York Times in the paper’s Opinion section.

Democrats like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris rushed to call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment. However, the American people soon learned that the authors conveniently left out vital exculpatory facts, forcing the New York Times to issue an editor’s note correcting the story.

While September may have started with Democrats’ aiming their politics of personal destruction and calls for impeachment at Kavanaugh, it ended with them doing the same against President Trump.

We already know more about the facts of President Trump’s call with his Ukrainian counterpart than the so-called “whistleblower” did because we’ve seen the transcript, unlike the individual who filed the complaint. The transcript directly contradicts the Democratic narrative that the president engaged in a “quid pro quo.”

The latest impeachment push is already unfolding in a way that’s eerily similar to the Kavanaugh spectacle, including Democrats knowing about the allegations before they were made public -- giving them time to create their narrative in advance.

This week the public learned that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his staff were working with the so-called whistleblower and encouraged him or her to file the complaint.

It’s no surprise that Democrats have already deemed the facts as irrelevant because their end game is removing President Trump from power using any means necessary.

They're not even trying to hide what their motivation is with Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, recently declaring on national television that “I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.”

That’s exactly why Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for an impeachment inquiry before she even saw the transcript of the president’s call with the Ukrainian leader. And it’s why Schiff tried to deceive the American public by reading a completely fabricated transcript to make the president look bad.

Democrats, including those running against me in North Carolina, are taking a page out of their Kavanaugh playbook by pushing impeachment because it’s the only play they have left.

At the end of the day, Democrats know they can’t beat President Trump on the issues the American people care about.

They know they can’t beat President Trump by attacking his record of generating record economic growth, securing the border, appointing conservative judges, rebuilding our military, making major reforms to the VA and cutting taxes for hardworking Americans.

The only alternative Democrats are offering Americans is a radical liberal agenda that the American people refuse to buy.

They want to eliminate your employer-provided health insurance, increase the taxes on the money you worked hard for and even implement radical policies like the Green New Deal to prevent you from eating hamburgers and driving the cars you to want to drive.

Democrats know they can’t beat President Trump by running on the issues the American people care about, which is why they’ve employed the politics of personal destruction designed to grind the president’s policy initiatives to a halt, even as they admit that doing so will tear the country apart.

The Democrats’ impeachment push is about overturning the results of the 2016 election, covering up their socialist and open borders policies, and destroying President Trump personally and politically to pave their path to victory in 2020.

We’ve been here before. When the liberal mob threw mud to try to tank Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, we fought back with the truth and won.

Now the liberal mob is back to take out President Trump by throwing more mud and pushing impeachment.

Once again, we will fight back with the facts and we will win.