Hollywood elites crack down on Candace Cameron Bure, Elon Musk, Dave Chappelle, all in name of 'tolerance'

Pop Quiz: What do Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk and Candace Cameron Bure have in common?

Answer: The powerful glitterati want them banned from the public arena – not seen and not heard – all in the name of tolerance. Our politically correct, self-appointed overlords, the perpetual "Karens" who made every high school cafeteria a survival test of social standing, want them to stay silent and in their respective corners. As it turns out, Love ISN’T love if you don’t love the exact same things as the politically correct.

Take Elon Musk, who might have thought free speech was something Americans valued along with a fact-check, especially since Twitter offered so many. But in the attempt to turn the hyperbolic echo chamber of the chronically unprofitable Twitter into a business where customers have an actual say, he’s made some powerful enemies.

Hillary Clinton-linked dark money shills have been going after Twitter advertisers saying that a profitable social media site would "toxify" communication. They can’t have a free citizenry speaking truth to power or knowing truth at all. Why else do you think Democrats invested in fake news sites during an election year?

One wonders where these fact-checkers were when the United Nations reported years ago that locations like Twitter were being used to facilitate terrorist activities, or when the New York Post was kicked off Twitter for telling the truth about Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, full of troubling details of influence peddling allegedly implicating President Joe Biden. "Twitter allows the likes of Louis Farrakhan, Richard Spencer, Ali Khamenei, Nicolas Maduro and O.J. Simpson to tweet freely," noted Fox. But God forbid anything that ruffles AOC’s feathers escapes the fact-checkers.

It seems that the Twitter’s Karen patrol was willing to overlook a little terrorism chatter if Christians kept quiet.

Case in point: Consider the recent controversy surrounding former "Full House" star Cameron Candace Bure, who has made a career out of programming you don’t need to shut off when a child enters a room.

The publicly Christian actress had the nerve to say that a Christian faith-based Great American Family Network (GAF) would… wait for it… portray Christian faith in a positive way and even would agree with thousands of years of human history by supporting traditional marriage. That means – in today’s culture, it needs a definition – the union of one man and one woman as the heart of a family, working together for better for worse, for richer for poorer, for as long as they both shall live.

As I’ve been married 30 years, you don’t need to tell me that marriage requires something significant or that some people don’t make it. But that’s not the point.

Candace Bure merely said the GAF network would support storylines with such families. She noted that there were other networks, like the Hallmark Channel, offering other kinds of content and other kinds of relationships.

Her channel, Her choice, right? Wrong.

Usually, when conservatives get offended by content, the advice is "just don’t watch it." Well back at ya. No one will be forced to watch, and no one forces people to log into Twitter.

In fact, no one is even forced to work there. Musk last week told his staff – again in a shocking act among the snowflake cohort – that if they wanted their job at Twitter, they would have to… work.

On seeing the outrage, one might think that the Babylon Bee made a spoof: "Millennials and Gen Z told to work for a paycheck. Tears Drown Emotional Support Animals."

The very existence of an alternative point of view or any alternative outlet is a mental splinter to the left. You can have any opinion that you like… as long as it's theirs.

Nobody knows that better than Dave Chappelle. The talented comedian goes out of his way to say he supports all people, and yet, by holding on to the right to make a joke, he’s controversial.

Unlike Candace Bure, parents can’t watch Chappelle’s shows without the remote handy. Any honest assessment of the gritty humor shows that no one fully escapes without a jab. And that’s his comedy, for which he won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a John F. Kennedy Center event.

He won because he’s funny, unlike the current crop of sagging lecturers masquerading as "comedians" on late-night TV. Ratings are a brutally honest assessment of talent.

Mark Twain once said, "Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience." Sadly, cancel culture provides that beating for too many today.