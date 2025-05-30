Expand / Collapse search
Harvard vs. Trump, Did Elon Musk drain the swamp or drown in it and more

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion and watch videos from Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters, Raymond Arroyo and more

Fox News Staff
Published
Democrats now want to be on the ‘winning side,’ says Jesse Watters Video

Democrats now want to be on the ‘winning side,’ says Jesse Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on why Democrats are admitting President Donald Trump was ‘right about everything’ on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

JESSE WATTERS - Fox News host gives his take on why Democrats are admitting President Donald Trump was ‘right about everything.’ Continue watching...

HARVARD VS. TRUMP - All the president wants is for the university to obey the law. Continue reading...

TRUMPED - Biden cover-up scandal could usher in new era of Republican dominance. Continue reading...

LIZ PEEK - Conservative women scare Democrats like Hillary Clinton for good reason. Continue reading...

INVISIBLE TAX - Government debt is crushing your finances.  Continue reading…

JONATHAN TURLEY - Fox News contributor and constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley says Harvard will lose the battle with President Trump.  Continue watching...

Harvard will lose the battle with President Trump: Turley Video

KEEP FIGHTING - U.S. trade with the EU is out of whack. Trump needs to stay tough on tariffs to fix it. Continue reading...

STEVE MOORE - Did Elon Musk drain the swamp or drown in it? Continue reading...

‘DO NO HARM’ - I'm a physician and I'm worried that our health agencies are facing increasing chaos. Continue reading...

DAVID MARCUS - Why nobody wants to cut the national debt despite everyone saying they should.  Continue reading...

WISE UP, DEMS - I’m from Gen Z. I know why Democrats are losing young men: 'We're not a mystery, we're a movement.' Continue reading...

CARTOON OF THE DAY - Check out all of our political cartoons...

