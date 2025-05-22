Democrats need to embrace inclusion over ideological conformity in order to win again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If Democrats want to win back Congress and the White House, we must reclaim what made our party a national force in the first place: our commitment to being a big tent.

For much of modern history, the Democratic Party has thrived by welcoming Americans from a wide range of backgrounds and beliefs. We didn’t require agreement on every issue to work together for a common cause—especially on topics like abortion or gun safety, where regional and cultural differences shaped the views of our candidates and voters alike. That flexibility helped us build durable coalitions capable of winning elections from city halls to Congress.

But in recent years, we’ve moved toward a more rigid and absolutist posture—one that suggests a Democrat must align 100% with every plank of the party platform to earn the label. This "all or nothing" mentality has not only narrowed our reach; it’s jeopardized our ability to build the legislative majorities we need to govern.

Take, for example, pro-life Democrats. While they may diverge from national party orthodoxy on reproductive rights, many of these leaders stand with us on issues like affordable healthcare, economic justice, and workers’ rights. In a divided electorate, supporting candidates like these can be the difference between holding a legislative chamber—or handing it over to Republicans who oppose our values wholesale.

The same logic applies to gun safety. In rural districts where hunting and gun ownership are embedded in the culture, we shouldn’t expect every Democrat to support the same proposals as those from urban centers. We can still advocate for commonsense reforms—background checks, red flag laws, and safe storage—without insisting on litmus tests that alienate potential allies.

As Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said, we need to meet people where they are. That doesn’t mean compromising on our values—it means recognizing that no coalition succeeds without some ideological flexibility. Most parliamentary democracies around the world understand this. Majorities are built through negotiation and compromise between parties that may agree on only a few key issues. That’s how they keep government functional and extreme ideologies in check.

We should do the same. Because what matters most is not ideological purity—it’s the power to govern. It’s the ability to pass legislation, confirm judges, invest in communities, and protect our democracy from those who seek to undermine it.

If we want to win again—truly win—we must embrace the complexity of our electorate. We must build a Democratic Party that prizes inclusion over ideological conformity. Only then will we have the strength to meet this moment and the future beyond it.