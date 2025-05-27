LIZ PEEK: Conservative women scare Democrats like Hillary Clinton for good reason

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Why do liberals like Hillary Clinton despise conservative women? Is it because we don’t obey the media and academia puppeteers who demand we vote for Democrats? Is it because we do not necessarily think that abortion is the only issue of importance, and that perhaps national security, a sound economy and safe streets are equally critical?

Or are they just jealous of people ready to compete on their own, without the safety net of DEI, even if they have two X chromosomes?

Whatever the cause, attacks on Republican women, and especially those who voted for Donald Trump, have become especially nasty. Consider, for instance, the New York Times’ fashion section. A reader recently wrote to Vanessa Friedman, self-appointed fashion guru and notorious Trump hater, asking, "Can I Wear a Sheath Dress Without Looking Like a MAGA Woman?"

Friedman replied with a catty description of MAGA style as a "cross between a Fox newscaster and Miss Universe" that "underscores an almost cartoonish femininity that speaks to a relatively old-fashioned gender stereotype." And yes, a sheath dress is part of the "look."

If you insist on wearing a simple, convenient (and attractive) sheath dress, says the fashion critic, you can avoid looking MAGA by keeping "your hair natural or messy." She continues, "Keep your makeup minimal and your heels low. Maybe wear boots or even flats or sneakers instead of pumps…" In other words, don’t go for attractive, or feminine, because you might end up wearing your "politics on [your] sleeve," and looking like an "A.I.-generated member of a crowd."

Friedman is no newcomer to Trump Derangement Syndrome or hating on conservative women. In 2016, she wrote a plaintive article bemoaning Hillary Clinton’s loss to the newly-elected Donald Trump, saying fashion designers had so been looking forward to dressing the former Secretary of State (and presumably dismayed they were left with gorgeous ex-fashion model Melania.) She gushed over Clinton’s ubiquitous shapeless pants suits, while fretting that Melania’s clothes appeared "bought off the rack"; the horror!

In the Times’ theater of the absurd, Friedman plays court jester. Of course, the style critic plays to a crowd that cannot define what a woman is; how in the world would they know how to dress one?

Friedman is not the only Mean Girl. Not long ago, Hillary Clinton was asked at a "conversation," at New York’s 92nd Street Y, what advice she might give to the first woman to become president of the U.S.

Clinton paused, and then answered, "Well, first of all, don’t be a handmaiden to the patriarchy, which kind of eliminates every woman on the other side of the aisle, except for very few."

Get it? Democrat women are powerful warriors, fending for themselves and not bowing to the "patriarchy," while Republican women are mere handmaidens, meekly bearing children and serving their dictatorial toxically masculine husbands.

Considering that Hillary Clinton climbed to national prominence on the back of her husband Bill Clinton’s political career, cynically stood by him despite numerous affairs and credible accusations of rape, it was a remarkably un-self-aware remark.

It reminds us of Mark Cuban’s equally insulting slap at GOP women, when he told the loony hosts of "The View" last year that former President Donald Trump is "never" around any "strong and intelligent women."

He went on to say, "They’re intimidating to [Trump]. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them. Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around."

It was an extraordinarily idiotic comment from Cuban. He must have forgotten that Trump picked Haley to be his ambassador to the UN and that he was also the first-ever candidate to have a woman – Kellyanne Conway -- run his campaign. And, one of the first to employ a female press secretary. I’d love to have Cuban sit down with Susie Wiles, Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem and Alina Habba and repeat those remarks; he might want to bring protection.

GOP women shake Democrat rafters in the same way that conservative Blacks or Hispanics do; they are terrified that these groups will begin to question their allegiance to liberal orthodoxy. If they do, the Democratic Party is toast.

In a recent podcast, former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer warned that Democrats’ loss of Hispanic voters over recent election cycles could doom the party. In 2016, he noted, Hillary Clinton won over 70% of the Hispanic vote; last year, Kamala Harris bested Trump with a much narrower margin, receiving 56% of that group’s vote. Harris eked out the win, but the slide in Latino support is worrisome for a political party dependent on women and minorities.

In 2024, Democrats’ slippage with Black and Hispanic voters was nearly plugged by the so-called gender gap, with roughly 55% of women turning out for Harris and 45% voting for Trump. Men were on the flip side. Since 1996, women have preferred Democrat candidates; the gender gap has ranged from 7 to 12 points; in the last election it ticked down. Interestingly, the gap prevailed long before abortion was on the ballot.

Imagine the alarm bells that would sound if women began turning away from the increasingly left-wing Democrats. As more women enter the workforce, they may rebel over Democrats’ insistence on ever-higher taxes and begin to focus more on economic issues.

Last year, a month before the election, a KFF survey found inflation the most pressing concern for women; abortion tied with immigration as number three.

Another problem for Democrats: young mothers are increasingly paying attention to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA initiatives. They don’t want their babies eating carcinogenic food dyes or filling up with microplastics. Kennedy’s assault on Big Food may turn out to be the Trump administration’s most successful outreach to women yet.

