Mike Huckabee: Biden-Bernie economics — Here's how they'll hurt businesses, workers, families

A Joe Biden presidency would be disastrous for American businesses, workers and families.

From his job-killing fracking ban to his promised tax increases on middle-income Americans, Biden’s big-government agenda would strangle the economy and leave entire communities destitute.

The artificial downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic has made it even more imperative that we avoid Biden’s destructive economic policies.

Employing the same pro-growth policies that turned the stagnant Obama-Biden economy into a record-setting dynamo in recent years, President Trump is orchestrating an unprecedented “V-shaped” recovery as our country emerges from pandemic-related lockdowns. The past two months have both seen blowout new records for job creation — 2.7 million new jobs in May, followed by an even more incredible 4.8 million new jobs in June.

The recovery has been rapid, but our progress remains fragile, and America’s beleaguered workers and business owners could not withstand the strain of Biden’s new taxes and regulations.

Biden’s proposal to halt all fracking would be particularly disastrous, both economically and geopolitically. Over the course of just four years, Biden’s fracking ban would destroy an estimated 19 million jobs and shave over $7 trillion from our national GDP.

But Biden’s radical environmentalism gets even worse.

For the first time in over half a century, America has become a net exporter of fossil fuels under President Trump, whose common-sense deregulatory agenda has allowed our country to become the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas. This means our country is now less reliant on Middle Eastern dictators for its oil, and American consumers are paying less at the pump and on their energy bills.

Joe Biden, however, wants to restore the sort of punitive regulations that were the centerpiece of the “war on coal” waged during the Obama-Biden administration.

Biden’s platform includes trillions upon trillions of dollars in new spending, including $750 billion for government-run health care and $1.7 trillion for climate and “green energy” initiatives.

Economic growth and innovation would also be severely undercut in other ways by a Biden presidency. In 2018, the Commerce Department calculated that total regulatory costs were equivalent to approximately 10 percent of the entire national economy — an alarming statistic that President Trump has made it a priority to correct.

As the most far-left of any Democratic presidential nominee in history, Biden’s platform is replete with proposals to increase the burden of bureaucracy even more.

It doesn’t take a Harvard-educated economist to recognize that somebody is eventually going to have to pay for all of that — and the bill always ends up being dumped on hard-working Americans and small business owners.

President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts save the average taxpayer about $1,400 per year on their federal income taxes, while the typical family of four is pocketing about $3,000 more every year. Biden wants to take those savings away on his first day in office, dealing a crippling blow to household finances across the nation.

After enduring the shock of the artificial coronavirus recession, Americans realize that we need the “V-shaped” economic recovery that only commonsense, pro-growth policies can provide — not another four years of the Obama-Biden malaise that gave us the slowest economic recovery since World War II.

For everyone’s sake, let’s vote for another four years of record-setting prosperity under President Trump.

