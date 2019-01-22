Gutfeld on the Super Bowl's national anthem and Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight will be singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, which is a great choice. I would have sung it myself, but why steal Tom Brady's thunder?

Of course, thanks to a media whose business model is conflict, the anthem controversy still lingers – like a bad odor. It's one of those stories where you can always begin a sentence with: “Yet, there are some who are criticizing Knight for accepting the honor."

Whenever I hear "some," I wonder – who are they? “Some” – like multiple unknown forces. It seems like "some" is everywhere. “Some” say this. “Some” say that. “Some” say reporters without sources use “some.”

Sadly we are now at the mercy of "some." When there aren't even any! It’s a make-believe democracy. How does Knight respond to such criticism?

Knight says: "I pray that this national anthem will bring us all together in a way never before witnessed and we can move forward and untangle these truths, which mean so much to all of us,"

She's saying what we feel: enough already. Let’s move on. I'm with her. She looks great, by the way.

Fact is, with every issue – be it immigration, climate or crime – the media desires only two positions. In the anthem case, you're either for standing during the anthem, or against police brutality. When in fact, 100 percent of the general population can hold both positions.

Gladys holds both – advocating for justice and the anthem.

So, I'm sure she will do a great job. Probably even better than me – even though I'm sure "some" will disagree.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Jan. 22, 2019.