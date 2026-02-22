DAVID MARCUS: Mamdani's Jim Crow 2.0 snow removal operation requires ID

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With a blizzard bearing down on New York City, socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani has offered citizens a chance to make a few extra bucks removing snow, but there is a catch, and it's a doozy: As racist as the Left tells us this is, workers must bring valid ID.

Say it ain’t so, Zo. We know from the voter ID debate that marginalized Brown and Black people just can’t figure out how to get driver's licenses. According to Kamala Harris, it has something to do with not having a Kinkos. So why is Hizzoner pushing Jim Crow 2.0 here?

Oh, and, the ID required includes a Social Security card, so in addition to excluding minorities, Mamdani is barring illegal immigrants.

Is the mayor worried that people may not be honest about who they actually are? That seems like a strange thing to worry about in hiring someone for day work when it's no issue at all in voting for our political leaders. And why won’t the miserly Mamdani allow the "undocumented" to work? These are people who have to feed their families, and Zany Zohran insists they shouldn’t be deported, so what are they supposed to do?

I thought this was the kind of administration that would send the Department of Sanitation down to the U-Haul lot at 4th Avenue and 6th in Brooklyn and just scoop up some eager employees. You know, the way contractors do every day.

Sure, Mamdani claims that nobody is illegal on stolen land, but when push comes to shovel, he’s just another racist xenophobe demanding people of color show their papers.

I can hear the defenders of Zohran saying, "It’s the law," which is absolutely amazing given that Mamdani has never seen a federal immigration law he found worth enforcing.

Where is his socialist spirit of civil disobedience? Zohran supposedly celebrates when our undocumented brothers and sisters are hired illegally. He says it's the lifeblood of the city, and hey, it's a boon for those employers who don’t have to worry about paying workers compensation insurance.

A win-win.

Surely, Mamdani can and must defy this racist relic of past administrations and instruct the Department of Sanitation to stop this fascist insistence that workers be citizens.

What is the worst that could happen? Is Mamdani actually worried that without ID there could be fraud? That money could go to made-up people who don’t do any snow removal? If that’s not a valid concern in voting, then why is it for salting sidewalks?

The level of hypocrisy on display here is stunning, Mamdani's insistence that illegal aliens have a right to live in Gotham regardless of federal law absolutely implies that he believes these people can and should be able to be employed. But not for the city?

Zany Zohran would happily encourage you or I to hire an illegal worker and face the potential federal penalties for doing so. He would celebrate it, in fact. So why can’t he buck the very system he now controls to give them a shot at snow removal gigs?

The difference, of course, is that if the mayor or his administration breaks the law, they would be the ones facing criminal penalties, and obviously we can’t have that.

The reason that somewhere around 85% of Americans support voter ID is that it's just a no brainer. Showing ID is a basic part of our everyday lives, even if Democrats condescendingly suggest that people with certain skin tones struggle with it.

The ludicrous nature of this argument is completely exposed when Zohran gets up at a podium and tells people not to forget their ID if they want to shovel snow, without batting an eye, as if he was eating rice with his hands, or calling someone racist.

But today, the racist shoe is on the other foot and Mamdani should be ashamed of himself. How many families of the undocumented, or the Americans who somehow can’t get ID, will go hungry because of this monster?

Grow a spine, Zohran. You talk the talk on illegal immigrants working in New York, it's about time you walked the walk.